An explosion of color marked the room at the Arts Center of Greenwood, where Lander art major Tien Hai Mai showcased her yellow flowers and steel sculptures for the second Lander Art Walk in 2022. This year’s event is from 5-8 p.m. Thursday. It’s free and open to the community, with exhibits, live music, food trucks and more, in partnership with Lander University and Uptown Greenwood.
Lander student Kephira Davis created this mixed media on canvas artwork, part of what will be on view Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. during the Third Annual Uptown Art Walk, a collaboration between Uptown Greenwood partners and locations displaying art, as well as Lander University Art and Design. This event is free and open to the community. Some art will be for sale.
An explosion of color marked the room at the Arts Center of Greenwood, where Lander art major Tien Hai Mai showcased her yellow flowers and steel sculptures for the second Lander Art Walk in 2022. This year’s event is from 5-8 p.m. Thursday. It’s free and open to the community, with exhibits, live music, food trucks and more, in partnership with Lander University and Uptown Greenwood.
SUBMITTED PHOTOS
Lander student Kephira Davis created this mixed media on canvas artwork, part of what will be on view Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. during the Third Annual Uptown Art Walk, a collaboration between Uptown Greenwood partners and locations displaying art, as well as Lander University Art and Design. This event is free and open to the community. Some art will be for sale.
SUBMITTED
“Hands on Me” by Amber Reese is a mixed-media work on wood panel measuring 4 feet by 4 feet. See this and other Lander student artworks Thursday during the Uptown Art Walk.