Life’s a beach for Lander University art students and faculty each year as part of a sand sculpture class.
It’s part of an annual study tour and an upper level art studio class.
Lander University associate professor of art, Doug McAbee said this is the fifth year he’s taught an ephemeral sculpture class.
In an email, McAbee said, “The first three years, we were able to travel to Litchfield Beach, for the class. Last year, we were not able to travel, so we postponed the course until the fall semester and worked at the Greenwood State Park and the 96 Historic Site, with other natural/temporary materials. This year, we were back at the beach and very happy about that.”
McAbee said class consists of a lot of research, drawing and planning before the trip.
“Students study artists who work in ephemeral materials, write information about each artist and sketch some of their most notable works. Then, students begin to prepare their own ideas in sketchbook,” McAbee said.
“During the trip, students spend at least six hours each day working on the beach for their studio time. They shovel hundreds of pounds of sand and work in sun, rain or wind to complete their work.”
From bees and hives to skulls and fantastical creatures, 10 students and McAbee transformed sections of Litchfield Beach in Georgetown County with their creations in mid-May.
“They did some amazing work while making so many strangers smile each day,” McAbee wrote. “On the final day, we had a Sand Sculpture Deathmatch where I divided them up into two teams and they worked together to create two very large beach sculptures.”
They started with piling sand high, at the tide mark and saturating sand with ocean water, before packing it down.
Students created individual works before splitting into teams for the two final sculptures. Beachgoers were asked to vote for their favorite. An octopus sculpture won. Teams had been working for about six hours each and more than 40 beachgoers cast votes.
During the trip, students also get to visit Brookgreen Gardens to see the largest collection of American figurative sculpture and they often also travel to Huntington Beach State Park to see the home of famous sculptor Anna Hyatt Huntington, McAbee said.
They also paid a visit to noted topiary artist Pearl Fryar of Bishopville and got an up-close look at Fryar’s incredible gardens.