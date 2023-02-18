Accepted or rejected? For sale, or not? Ready to show?
All of these scenarios are ones artists might contend with when presenting their art for consideration in a show where a judge selects entries.
Lander University students studying art and design have original works on view now through March 8 in the annual student juried art show.
Lander University’s Fine Art Gallery in the Josephine B. Abney Cultural has some 60 pieces displayed, created by students.
Charles E. Jeffcoat, from the graphic design faculty at Francis Marion University in Florence, South Carolina, judged this year’s student exhibit at Lander.
“Judging this show was truly an honor,” Jeffcoat wrote the Index-Journal via email. “Collectively, the student work being produced in Lander University’s Art + Design program is impressive. I made conclusions based on detail, craft, creativity, originality and overall impression. The pieces awarded touched on each of these. Judging works of art and design is never easy!”
First-, second- and third-place awards were announced Thursday, along with Best in Show, at an exhibit reception.
“This annual show is a great student experience,” explains Lander photography professor, Jon O. Holloway. “Student gallery staff installs this exhibit and they handle everything from title cards to posters. ...Students have to make their own decisions about what they want to enter and, if a piece makes it, they have to do all the work on the back end to get it to the gallery for the show, framing it or whatever is necessary. “
For artists, many times it’s about the process, Holloway said.
“I enter a lot of exhibits and I never get in,” Holloway said. “You have to keep trying. A lot of times, it’s not that the work isn’t good, it’s just not chosen by the juror.”
Lander students submitted 200 works of art for consideration and 60-something were accepted into the show.
There’s photography, painting, drawing, sculpture, ceramics, graphic design and more.
“The work just keeps getting better and better,” Holloway said.
Anastasia Muzzarelli, 18, of Mauldin, is already a junior at Lander. Muzzarellie is studying two-dimensional art for a bachelor of fine arts degree. More than one of Muzzarelli’s works selected for entry in this show.
Muzzarelli is pleased with ceramic mugs she made that are in the show which have human forms in various poses as part of their designs.
“I’m very interested in the human body’s movement,” Muzzarelli said. “I took a figure drawing class and that really helped me.”
Muzzarelli said drawing and building forms with clay helped create realistic-looking muscles.
“Seeing a human while I was drawing helped me better visualize what muscles should look like,” Muzzarelli said.
Katelynn Green, 21, of Easley, a graphic design major, said going beyond minimal requirements on a logo and branding project for boxed tea in the art show yielded great results.
“With the branding I designed, the boxes can be presented and displayed horizontally or vertically, to save space,” Green, a junior, said. “Art has always been a part of me. I have loved it since middle school. ...I made branding for three different flavors of tea for this project and built it from there, starting with sketches on an iPad.”
Green said Disney has long been a design inspiration, particularly a Disney WonderGround Gallery, showcasing artists’ designs in “Disney style.”
Next up, Lander hosts a masters of art in teaching solo show, starting March 14, and a masters of fine arts exhibit, beginning March 27. Plus, there’s a senior bachelors of design student exhibit in April.