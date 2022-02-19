From the blur of a hectic semester, represented in a photographic self-portrait, to an animal mashup that’s a wearable sculpture, art on view in the Lander Fine Art Gallery now is a must-see.
The 2022 Lander Student Juried Art Exhibition reception is 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, with awards announced at 6:30 p.m.
The exhibition is up through Thursday. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.
See student-made sculpture, ceramics, photography, digital art, design, drawing, painting and print-making. Pieces accepted into the show were judged by artist Robert Matheson, who made Newberry his home in 2019.
Victoria Goins, 20, of Columbia, is majoring in graphic design, but she’s excited something she did for a photography final made it into this judged show.
“Me, and my friends, we went out and took pictures, dressed as fairies and we made the outfits ourselves,” Goins explains. “We took a lot of pictures in different settings and each fairy has a theme.”
Samuel Elliott, 22, of Ware Shoals, was inspired by Leonardo da Vinci’s sketches for one of his pieces chosen for the show.
“Final products are beautiful, but I like to see the process,” Elliott said, noting that’s one aspect of da Vinci’s sketches that draws his attention, particularly lines to express motion and shading. “I started off with charcoal, but I also used conté crayon to add color.”
From relationships you “can’t get out of your head” to the anguish of losing a child or holding tight to memories of a father, many works by these college students explore weighted emotions and are carefully composed.
Ashley Garcia, 24, of Fountain Inn said a class assignment that made it into the show for her is a wooden, wearable sculpture, with elements of moths, owls and bears.
“It had to be wearable,” Garcia said. “That was part of the assignment...My works reference animals a lot.”
Carlie Beth Wilson, 20, of Aiken, made her own charcoal to sketch people in her life, using a red string in her installation piece to symbolize connectedness.
Jordon Mack, 22, of Orangeburg, has a poignant, layered painting, titled, “Fa(r)ther”.
“It’s basically about my fears of forgetting,” Mack said. “This is my dad and he died when I was young. I painted him from a photograph from when he was in military service.”
Mack used a joint compound material to build up layers on canvas and then burned through it, adding acrylic and oil paints.
Beads add texture. Butterflies symbolize fears and sewn canvases convey the artist’s efforts to “piece together what once was.”
“When a viewer looks at this, think of preserving a moment and keeping it in your memory,” Mack said.