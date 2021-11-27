From twists on classroom assignments for product branding to sketches of nudes and exploring challenges through photography, senior art students at Lander University are exposing creativity.
Select examples of their works are displayed in a newly installed exhibition in the Lander University Fine Art Gallery.
Fiona Newell, 22, of Clemson, admits her muses for art are drawn from childhood, whether it’s her playful product branding for a logo mascot for a bakeshop — a skull that looks like a strawberry, taking nods from vintage prescriptions and plays on the word “apothecary” — or logo work for a clothing brand that nods to fairies, goddesses and art nouveau.
“I’ve always loved computers and I’ve always loved art,” Newell explains. She’s scheduled to graduate in mid-December with a Bachelor of Design. “I made a felt letter piece called ‘Soft Needles’ that’s kind of ironic. To make those letters, you have to use something really sharp and pointy and dangerous, but it turns out to be something really soft and pliable.”
Jenna Meadows, 24, of Sumter, has her first self-portrait in oil paints in the show.
“Do I really look like that?” Meadows asks of her finished painting. “I took a photograph of myself and I took a photograph of reflections in water and over-laid them digitally and used the images as a reference for this painting. I think it’s difficult to paint yourself.”
Meadows also modeled and took a picture of herself for a figure-drawing in the show, as well as sketching another model.
Anna Oliver, 24, of Rock Hill, says she explored through photography in the show, her own personal journey in being diagnosed with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder.
“I’ve always been really connected to nature and it wasn’t really on purpose, but I focused on trees,” Oliver said of her digital photography subject matter, portraying feelings of being overwhelmed to coping with sensory overload.
From ceramics to textiles, photography, painting and more, Lander University’s fall senior art show highlights a wide range of talents in visual arts, graphic design and more.
The 2021 senior art show, titled, “Ever grow” is on view in the Lander University Fine Art Gallery through Dec. 15, the same day as graduation for some of the seniors whose works are exhibited.
Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Meet the artists and see their works during a reception, 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday.