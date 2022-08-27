Ukrainian-born filmmaker and artist Lesya Malskaya is bringing an exhibition of her work to Lander University’s Fine Art Gallery. The show, “Mosaic of Life,” is on view Sept. 1-30.
A public reception is 5-7 p.m. Thursday.
“In my career, I’ve gone from still pictures to moving pictures,” Malskaya said.
A muse for “Mosaic of Life,” Malskaya said, is nature of the Palmetto State, explored through video and photography.
“One of the greatest things in South Carolina is nature,” Malskaya said. “It’s absolutely magical.”
Malskaya has written and directed numerous short films and music videos. She’s had more than a dozen solo exhibitions of photography and video installations in the U.S. and Europe.
“It’s a little weird, this world we’re living in now,” Malskaya said. “With the pandemic and war in my home country. ... My mother has been living with us for four months.”
Malskaya still has family and friends living in Eastern Europe.
“I have a niece who was able to escape Warsaw, but she had to come back to Ukraine and leave her son there. I don’t want him to be a child of war. This is so crazy.”
Early on in the novel coronavirus pandemic, Malskaya said she and her family left the hustle of New York for the South Carolina sea islands.
“I’m a big city girl,” Malskaya said. “I lived in Kyiv. I lived in Moscow. I lived in New York and then Wadmalaw Island, where I saw no people whatsoever for one and a half years during the pandemic. I was talking to dolphins, you know? I’m an extrovert, too.”
Malskaya explored her new island surroundings by kayak. Taking in live oaks with Spanish moss, sunsets and sunrises, she ended up with eight hours of video footage she had to pare down.
“I decided to show that it’s like a kaleidoscope, and a mosaic, with many different angles there,” Malskaya said. “This exhibit is all about the different angles of living and points of view.”
Such intent focus on her surroundings and details was “like meditation,” Malskaya said, noting that solitude also gave her time to brainstorm about her latest film script endeavors.
“When we put ourselves in somebody else’s place, we grow empathy, you know?” Malskaya said. “Empathy is my goal.”
Visitors to Charleston might have seen, in the summer of 2021, Malskaya’s “Mosaic of Life” installation along storefronts of the Bluestein Department Store Building on Upper King Street.
“Lesya (Malskaya) is a very talented visual artist,” said Lander Fine Art Gallery director and photography professor Jon O. Holloway. “Her work is beautiful. It continues to explore and question. This Lander exhibition is a combination of prints and video. She was a guest artist here many years ago, sharing with our students. It is always rewarding when students get inspired from meeting another artist.”
Based near Charleston, Malskaya lives there with her husband, Arthur McCallum, formerly of Greenwood, a technology company founder and chief executive officer at Neu.ro Inc., along with their son and the family dog.