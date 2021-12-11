As the title of author Jimmy L. McInville’s gardening book suggests, growing things in the South is synonymous with red clay.
“People who have moved here, from all over the country, always ask me, ‘What do I do with this red clay?’” McInville said. “I’m always telling people how to amend their soil and that is what inspired me to write this book.”
His new book, “Red Clay and the South: A Package Deal,” tackles all the questions curious growers have posed to him since he took a Master Gardener class in 2008.
“As a Master Gardener, I feel part of my job is to answer questions and to educate,” he explained, adding that people “can grow stuff year-round in the South.”
McInville, 54, puts his knowledge to work; he helps with the South Carolina Festival of Flowers’ signature topiary displays and works with the City of Greenwood horticulture staff.
He got in touch with a representative of Lowcountry-based Palmetto Publishing, who has a Greenwood connection. The company helps first-time authors self-publish.
The book project launched. McInville began writing the book in 2020 and it published earlier this year.
“From how to pick out mulch to how to deal with deer, this book covers a lot,” McInville said. “I also talk about plants I’ve tried that thrive and those that draw butterflies and caterpillars to your yard.”
McInville also took photographs in the book and designed an interior cover for it.
“Alvin Rankin at McCaslan’s was asking me about my book,” McInville said. “In school, I took every science class I could get to and I still research and read, constantly. If I come across an issue with a plant I don’t know, I start researching. I continue learning.”
For McInville, that brings joy.
“Part of the fun of gardening is experimenting. Don’t be afraid to try new things.”