Grammy award-winning John Berry is performing at Abbeville Opera House for one show only at 8 p.m. Friday.
Berry hit it big on country music charts, beginning in his 30s, and in the ’90s, with songs such as “Your Love Amazes Me”, “Standing on the Edge of Goodbye” and “She’s Taken a Shine.” Thanks to modern technology, Berry has even sung a duet with the late, great Patsy Cline.
Plus, his rendition of “O’ Holy Night” has made him a household name among many Christmas music fans.
Recently, Berry just wrapped on a recording project featuring six traditional hymns and four brand-new faith-based songs, produced by Steve Dorff. Berry’s vocals are, in part, backed by 45 strings players.
“It’s freaking gorgeous,” Berry said. “You could just take my voice off and listen to these people play and it’s like it’s the most beautiful thing you’ve every heard.” No release date yet on the new Christian album, but Berry is excited about the launch.
“There are some hymns I just love,” Berry said. “’Great Is Thy Faithfulness’ has been a real powerful song, with my wife and I in our lives. I’ve faced a number of medical challenges and I am truly defective. I got run over by a car when I was 19 or 20. ... I had to have brain surgery in 1994 and I’ve had a recent battle with throat cancer.”
Berry said he thinks he’s singing better now than ever and is quick to credit a higher power for seeing him through his ups and downs.
“We all face stuff,” Berry said. “God loves us and is faithful to us. ... I’ve been singing full time for 40 years, and it’s been a lot of fun.”
These days, Berry, who hails from Aiken, is continuing to share his love of music, friends and family.
“With the Covid situation, we’ve felt the need to connect with our fan base,” Berry said of him and his band. “We came up with a podcast, Faith Family & Friends with John and Robin Berry, to do that. My wife, Robin, and I host it. My wife has been singing on stage with me for close to 25 years...And, every Sunday evening at 6 o’clock, we have been doing songs and stories for kids, with me, Papa Berr, what my granddaughter calls me. ... They are about 25-minute segments and you can find them on YouTube.”
The address is youtube.com/c/JohnBerry/playlists.
Get tickets for the AOH evening with John Berry: abbevillecitysc.com.
“I sing a lot of songs and I tell a lot of stories,” Berry said.