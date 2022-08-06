Jason Stokes’ screenplay-turned-stage play, “Composure,” about a newspaper owner’s feud with the family of a then-South Carolina lieutenant governor, debuts at Columbia’s Trustus Theatre at 8 p.m. Thursday.

Stokes, who grew up in Greenwood and is a media director for the South Carolina Bar, said this piece of South Carolina history has intrigued him for nearly 20 years, after he heard an attorney give a presentation on it.

