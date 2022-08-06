Jason Stokes’ screenplay-turned-stage play, “Composure,” about a newspaper owner’s feud with the family of a then-South Carolina lieutenant governor, debuts at Columbia’s Trustus Theatre at 8 p.m. Thursday.
Stokes, who grew up in Greenwood and is a media director for the South Carolina Bar, said this piece of South Carolina history has intrigued him for nearly 20 years, after he heard an attorney give a presentation on it.
“There’s this sensational aspect of the sitting lieutenant governor of the state finishing up a session and murdering a co-founder of The State newspaper, and there are very well-known South Carolina families involved in this trial, including Strom Thurmond’s father, William, who was serving as solicitor, and one of the lead attorneys for Lt. Gov. James H. Tillman was with a law firm that’s still in operation — Nelson Mullins. It’s an amazing story. ...You think, ‘This has got to be a movie.’”
“Composure” at Trustus Theatre is written and directed by Stokes who has assembled an ensemble cast for the production.
Stokes said he knew he wanted to write about these events, but didn’t know how to begin.
“I wanted to get into the ‘why’ of what leads somebody to do this, especially when you’ve gotten to the level of success of being the lieutenant governor of the state,” Stokes explained. “I wrote a screenplay first and adapted that into a play.”
Stokes begins with the murder and moves to the trial and flashbacks.
This true crime story, based on real events in Columbia, ended with The State newspaper founder and editor Narcisco Gener Gonzales’ assassination, in broad daylight, by Tillman, Jan. 15, 1903. Gonzales founded The State newspaper with his brother, Ambrose, in 1891.
There’s a monument to Gonzales in Columbia at the intersection of Senate and Sumter streets.
“I had a reading of my screenplay at Trustus Theatre in 2016,” Stokes said. “Reactions were that it should be a play...To date, it’s the only play I’ve written.”
Stokes is a Trustus Theatre company member. He was last seen onstage in “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Nowa Change” and served as the sound and projection designer for “At the Wake of a Dead Drag Queen.” Stokes also directed the political-based comedy “Tail! Spin!”
In 2019, Trustus Playwrights Festival commissioned two plays about true Columbia crimes. Stokes’ “Composure’ shares an Aug. 11 through 27 run with another play by Charlie Finesilver, “House Calls, The Strange Tale of Dr. Gale.”.