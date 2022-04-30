Full-on fun is ahead for Abbeville’s 40th anniversary Spring Festival Celebration.
This milestone event is eight days long, with music, rides, food, crafts and more, May 7-14. The main weekend is May 12-14.
Leading up to the main weekend, get ready for memories, mimosas, cornhole, shopping, gospel music, restaurant specials, food trucks and outreach for school children, with a special program by Violins of Hope and Varna International.
“To commemorate the 40th anniversary, we knew we wanted to do something special,” explained Austin Walker, City of Abbeville community development director. “This festival has been creating memories since 1982.”
Photos, Walker said, often capture memories. So, she and Anna LaGrone, executive director of the Greater Abbeville Chamber of Commerce, have been putting together a festival display of vintage photos, T-shirts and memorabilia that will be on display in the Abbeville Welcome Center the entire month of May.
May 7, head to Abbeville for the Spring Festival’s 40th anniversary opening ceremonies, complete with a Moments and Mimosas drop-in at the Abbeville Welcome Center, 9 to 10:30 a.m., with some special recognitions and awards.
“We want people to enjoy this year’s festival and make some new memories,” Walker said. “That’s the whole point.”
Festival honorary chairpersonA former Abbeville Spring Festival organizer/director, Ruth Freeman is honorary chairperson for this 40th anniversary.
Freeman, a former accounting technician with Abbeville, juggled those duties and the festival for a number of years.
Freeman has also been active with Abbeville Opera House, both on stage, backstage and working in the box office. Freeman is also a former executive director of the Greater Abbeville Chamber of Commerce and she previously owned and managed a bed and breakfast on Abbeville’s North Main Street.
“I moved to Abbeville in 1989,” Freeman said. “I wasn’t here when it began, but I was asked if I would consider taking it over in the late 1990s, by then city manager, David Krumwiede. Its beginnings were rooted in agriculture and it was five days long, but it was eventually cut back to three days.
Freeman said she took over Spring Festival organization in 2000, until she retired in 2010, and again in 2013 and 2014.
“Each year, it would grow a little bit more,” Freeman said. “The stage was moved from the south end of the square, across from the Opera House, to the opposite end, the north end, and I made it a bigger stage. ... It’s such a high honor to be honorary chairwoman. The festival has always been something I’m proud of and I like challenges.”
Freeman said was hard work, but rewarding, securing vendors and musicians and amusement rides and advertising. Before coming to Abbeville, Freeman worked for the United States Chamber of Commerce in Washington, D.C. That experience was invaluable when it came to wearing multiple hats and steering Spring Festival, Freeman said.
“It really, really took off,” Freeman said, noting she contracted with crowd-pleasers such as the Swingin’ Medallions. “Seeing people laughing and smiling and enjoying themselves, that hard work — it paid off.”
Main Weekend
This year’s music headliner is Jim Quick and Coastline, bringing Grand Strand beach music vibes inland, along with some of the band’s devoted fanbase that calls itself “Coastline Crazies.”
Quick, who grew up in North Carolina and is in North Myrtle Beach now, is a 16-time recipient of the Carolina Music Awards Entertainer of the Year Award. He started playing music in high school and college with garage bands and took off when Broadway at the Beach opened in 1995.
“We ended up being a house band there and went full-time by accident because the band got so popular,” Quick recently told the Index-Journal in a phone interview while on the road to a gig. “By 2002, I was the only original member left and I got a whole new band. My college major, when I was at what was Pembroke State, was physics and I had a culinary degree, but none of that worked out.”
Now, Jim Quick and Coastline play an average of 250 shows a year, from Virginia to Florida.
“I grew up listening to beach music and R&B,” Quick said. “When I first got started in beach music, General Johnson of Chairman of the Board took me under his wing. He was a mentor up until he passed and he’s the one who got me writing original music. ... He would tell me, ‘If you give enough people what they want, you’ll get everything you need.’”
Jim Quick and Coastline just released its 10th album, “Revival”. The band meticulously wanted to recreate an early beach music sound, Quick said.
To get the sound they wanted, the band recorded at Echo Mountain Recording in Asheville, North Carolina, using instruments, recording equipment and amplifiers that pre-date 1969.
“When you think about what beach music is, it’s a riff from blues, gospel, R&B, soul, jazz, country, Southern rock and rock ‘n’ roll,” Quick said. “It’s soulful and poppy. Beach music is as much about a lifestyle as it is a sound. ... Dancing and drinking beer and chilling out in lounge chairs. It’s the soundtrack for the South.”
Flower show returning
After a seven-year hiatus, the Flower Show, sponsored by the Garden Club Council of Abbeville, returns to the Spring Festival, May 13 and 14, at the Veterans Memorial Foundation, 200 Long Branch St., a short distance from Court Square.
Nationally accredited judges will evaluate show entries. The public is invited to exhibit and view the show. Some exhibition categories are filling up fast.
Exhibit entries in floral design and horticulture categories will be accepted at the show location May 12 and 13. Design entries must be registered in advance. Horticulture specimens must be displayed in clear glass bottles. A third division in the show is for educational exhibits.
For rules and details, contact Mary Alice Hall, one of the flower show co-chairpersons, at 864-379-4853.
Hall, president of the Garden Club Council of Abbeville and a nationally accredited flower show judge, is organizing the show along with Mary Lynn Lyle.
“We feel like this year’s show title, ‘It’s About Time!’, is appropriate, since up until 2015, we had a flower show every year,” Hall said. “Educational exhibits this year focus on home gardening that’s favorable for the environment. ... Another one will be providing for pollinators by choosing native plants and a third will be horticulture education for youth by the South Carolina Governor’s School for Agriculture at John de la Howe.”
Flower shows, Hall said, serve to educate, stimulate interest in horticulture and floral design and provide outlets for creative expression.
“It’s also an opportunity for us to answer questions about garden clubs and the work we do,” Hall said. “Our council is made up of three federated garden clubs.”