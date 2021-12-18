Youths age 6 to 10 and their families are invited to an interest meeting for a new Lego robotics team, 2 p.m. Sunday at the Arts Center of Greenwood, 120 Main St.
Plans are in the works for a First Lego League Explore team to be in place by this spring, according to Paul Cuenin, Arts Center board chairperson. Cuenin is also affiliated with Gwd Tech Council, which promotes technology education.
“We are recruiting a new group of kids and coaches to get started with the program,” Cuenin wrote via email. “The Arts Center of Greenwood has had some sort of First Lego League (FLL) since 2018...If we have enough kids and coaches, we could have multiple teams.”
Cuenin said a number of participating youths who have been involved for several years have moved up to the age bracket for 9 to 14-year-olds.