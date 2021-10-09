Make plans now to attend the second iMAGINE Lakelands STEAM Festival in Uptown Greenwood, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 16, rain or shine.
All ages can explore how science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics mix in trending careers.
This event is free, with activities, music and more, all near the Uptown Market, Oregon Avenue and the Arts Center of Greenwood.
Food vendors will be on site, including food trucks.
Technology is everywhere now, from drone photography, to Lego robotics and even genetic research.
At this second festival, see a fun side of physics with Lander University’s professor David Slimmer and learn about the science behind music with an interactive booth from Greenville’s DRUM Percussion Studio and more. DRUM Percussion Studio is bringing a discovery station to the festival that includes drums and instruments from around the world. The studio’s percussion programming is shared in schools, museums and community events.
Paul Cuenin, a software engineer with Fujifilm and president of the Arts Center of Greenwood board of directors, said the idea behind iMAGINE Lakelands STEAM is to “get kids excited about science and technology.” Cuenin is also a coach of one of the youth First Lego robotics teams at the Arts Center. “People say they are not into technology but then you talk to them and find out they do things like photography and video editing or manage social media,” Cuenin said. “People don’t realize how technologically adept they are.”
For example, Cuenin said youth Lego robotics teams compete in challenges to design models and implement plans to address real-world scenarios.
“Last year’s theme was fitness in an empty park or green space,” Cuenin said. “Using Legos, our team made a model of outdoor obstacle course that included a mechanical moose that you would ride, an escape room and a tree house that you would have to climb over.”
In the year prior to that, Cuenin’s team constructed a city model that included ways for people with limited mobility to navigate an urban area equipped with elevators and wheelchair ramps.
Each team built sections of a city that required mobility access from one section to the next, Cuenin said.
“It’s cool because it takes big-world problems and gets them down to kid level, and it does it in a fun way,” Cuenin said, noting some of the youth Lego robotics team members are still in elementary school.
Cuenin said a goal is to grow Lego robotics teams.
“We’re also still looking for festival volunteers to hand out maps, bags, information and to refill hand sanitizer stations,” Cuenin said. “We’re anticipating pretty big turnout. After the first one of these we did, we got a lot of positive feedback. ...We had people from as far away as Atlanta and Charlotte.”
Local parent Andrea Witt and her family have attended iMAGINE STEAM before and she has a son involved with Lego robotics.
“I love it when my children have an opportunity to learn but they are having so much fun that they don’t even realize it,” Witt shared with the Index-Journal via email. “That’s what this event is all about — taking away the intimidation of STEAM fields by showing kids how much fun it can be.”
Stick around after the festival for live music by Surrender Cobra at Howard’s on Main.
Also, see the renowned Lego sculptures by artist Jonathan Lopes on view at Arts Center of Greenwood. Brick by Brick, the Lego art exhibit, closes later this month.