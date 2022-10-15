See how science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics work together, making learning fun and creating career paths.

The Arts Center of Greenwood and its partners invite families and youths in kindergarten to 12th grade to its 2022 iMAGINE Lakelands STEAM Festival, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. next Saturday.

Contact St. Claire Donaghy at 864-943-2518.