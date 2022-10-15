iMAGINE Lakelands STEAM partners with major employers and others in high-demand fields to give youths and families and full day of hands-on learning fun to spark interest in science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics-related careers. Check it out for free in Uptown Greenwood from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. next Saturday.
Youths kindergarten through grade 12 can explore everything from engineering-related careers to science-related jobs helping people and animals or even music production, during the free 2022 iMAGINE Lakelands STEAM Festival in Uptown Greenwood next Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Remote control cars, a helicopter and more will be on site.
See how science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics work together, making learning fun and creating career paths.
The Arts Center of Greenwood and its partners invite families and youths in kindergarten to 12th grade to its 2022 iMAGINE Lakelands STEAM Festival, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. next Saturday.
More than 50 exhibitors will be on site with activities for all, plus an 18-wheeler, a helicopter and more. Food trucks are also anticipated.
Five people are co-chairpersons for the 2022 festival.
Among them is Greenwood’s Alice Gilchrist, client services director for South Carolina Coalition of Mathematics and Science/S2TEM Centers SC.
“We have a lot of new exhibitors this year,” Gilchrist said. “People have been contacting me all through the year, asking how to get involved. ...You can showcase the work you do and some even see this as a recruiting tool for industries. Every year, somebody has gotten a job from being at the festival.”
Exhibitors don’t sell anything at this festival, Gilchrist explains. Instead, they educate about lots of topics, ranging from robotics to how percussion incorporates science and technology, as well as education modalities such as Montessori and health-related professions.
“One new group this year is the Greenwood Amateur Radio Society, leading Morse code activities,” Gilchrist said. “When you visit their booth, tap your name in Morse code and make a bracelet, with Morse code beads.”
Another new exhibitor is a registered nonprofit parrot rescue and rehoming service, located not far from Greenwood in Troy, Straw Hat Parrot’s Rescue, Gilchrist said.
“These birds are absolutely gorgeous,” she said. “This is one of the groups that reached out to us about being a part of iMAGINE Lakelands STEAM.”
From Main to Alliance streets, down Oregon Avenue, to the Uptown Market on Maxwell Avenue, there’s lots to explore, inside and out. Surrender Cobra will play some rockin’ tunes at Uptown Market.
“The Museum of Greenwood has been a part of this every year,” Gilchrist said. “Stop in and learn how actual steam powered rail cars.”
Sylvia Martin, Arts Center executive director, said selected winners from this fall’s Brick Masters of the Lakelands competition will also be on view in gallery spaces during the festival.
This competition highlighted various age brackets and Lego brick building expertise. Also check out the oversized blue blocks that are part of the Imagination Playground at the Arts Center now.
In its third year, after a pandemic pause in 2020, this festival brings hands-on fun with some of the latest technologies and industries.