Greenwood high schoolers have opportunity to compete in AI art contest, a first

The deadline has been extended to Friday for the inaugural “Imagine Greenwood” artificial intelligence high school art contest. Entries are rolling in, including this one titled, “A Perfect Greenwood.” It’s by Greenwood High School ninth grader Jiana DeLeon, using the Midjourney AI system.

 SUBMITTED

The submission deadline for the Imagine Greenwood artificial intelligence art competition for all Greenwood County high school students has been extended to Oct. 28.

Monetary prizes will be awarded to place winners in this contest.

Contact St. Claire Donaghy at 864-943-2518.