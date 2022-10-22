The submission deadline for the Imagine Greenwood artificial intelligence art competition for all Greenwood County high school students has been extended to Oct. 28.
Monetary prizes will be awarded to place winners in this contest.
Online entry forms are available at the following link, which includes a link to video tutorial on how to use the art generation system specified for this contest: https://bit.ly/3Tkf6Qr.
Local high school students who enter this contest are using cutting-edge AI art generation technology — Midjourney — to create artwork reflecting their visions for Greenwood’s future.
“It’s a really cool concept,” says Jennifer A. Smith, Arts Center of Greenwood gallery director. “We are seeing an uptick in entries for this and plans are for select entries to be printed for display and others to projected during the night of an art show reception at the Arts Center from 6 to 8 p.m. Nov. 3.”
John R. McElligott, CEO of Pennsylvania-based York Exponential, a robotics and artificial intelligence company, is a member of the Lakelands Emerging Technology Council and recently used the type of AI technology for this high school art contest to illustrate a children’s book. The Lakelands Emerging Technology Council was aestablished by nonprofit VisionGreenwood earlier this year.
Kay Self, VisionGreenwood executive director, said AI technology is another means to collaborative community development.
As artificial intelligence and robotics technology advances, McElligott said new ways to use it will emerge, especially as these fields move toward computer science capabilities that allow you to communicate with artificial intelligence in the same way you would talk to somebody, versus complex computer coding.
“It’s called natural language processing,” McElligott said. “Now, just through prompts, you can talk to AI and describe what you want it to create. ...There’s never been an AI art fair around this technology and especially for high schools. Why not have Greenwood be the first?
“You kind of text with this AI, the Midjourney platform, the same way you text with a friend,” McElligott explains. “You start with something called an Imagine Prompt. ...You can have a cat in a spaceship, flying into a black hole starting with one of Midjourney’s Image Prompts. ...The more descriptive you get, the better the art is going to be. You start to train the AI to create things closer to what you want.”
Although an AI entry won a prize at this year’s Colorado State Fair and caused quite a stir, McElligott sais this emerging technology has possible applications for design use in architecture to interior design and many other fields.
“You don’t have to be a coder or have a Ph.D to leverage this technology,” McElligott said. “The fact that Greenwood students will be among the first to do this is a really big deal. ...You can communicate with this AI on a laptop or even a smartphone. This contest may draw technical students, art students or simply students excited about this opportunity.”