Don’t be surprised if it’s 8-year-olds for the win.
At least that’s what LEGO master builder and guest artist Jonathan Lopes says, when different age groups battle it out in LEGO building competitions.
Lopes, soon to be 53, who brought his amazing sculptures and exhibit: “New York City: Brick by Brick” to the Arts Center of Greenwood in 2021, will be judging entries for “Brick Masters of the Lakelands.”
Lakelands LEGO fans, there’s less than a month left to register by the Aug. 5 deadline for “Brick Masters of the Lakelands.”
This inaugural event is a community competition.
Registered participants will submit creations of their own design for display at the Arts Center of Greenwood, 120 Main St.
Sawyer Doherty, 8, of Greenville, plans to participate. He started out with larger-sized interlocking LEGO bricks designed for toddlers and has since followed in his older brother’s footsteps building from LEGO kits and his own inspirations.
“You get to use your imagination and build whatever you want,” Sawyer said, of why he enjoys playing with the toy bricks. “Sometimes, I build from sets and I make my own dinosaurs sometimes.”
A triceratops from LEGOs? Sawyer says it’s entirely possible. He’s done it. Right now, he’s working on a complex spaceship creation, and his brother has mastered numerous Harry Potter-themed LEGO kits.
“Sawyer’s great-grandparents, my grandparents, live in Greenwood,” says Sawyer’s mother, Jessica. “I signed up for email alerts from the Arts Center and The Museum (in Greenwood) and we found out about the competition. (Sawyer’s) school has a LEGO club that starts in third grade and he’s going to join that this coming school year.”
Sylvia Martin, Arts Center of Greenwood executive director, said Lopes’ 2021 exhibit there was one of that gallery’s most popular to date.
“We were blown away by how well-received the ‘Brick by Brick’ exhibit was,” Martin said. “The community came out, all ages, grandparents coming with their grandkids. Then, we came up with this idea of showing different levels of Brick Masters. And, it’s a cool way to get the community involved.”
Martin has also been in talks with structural engineer Mark “LEGO Mark” Lorah of Augusta, Georgia.
“We are going to show several of (Lorah’s) pieces in this exhibit,” Martin said.
Martin notes that the Arts Center also sponsors programs centered on science, technology, engineering, arts and math or STEAM, annually.
“We have LEGO robotics teams, summer camps, community outreach programs and our very own iMAGINE LAKELANDS STEAM Festival, during which, winning Brick Masters LEGO creations will be on display, Saturday, Oct. 22,” Martin added.
“There will be categories,” Lopes said of the Lakelands Brick Masters contest, during a recent telephone interview with the Index-Journal. “Although, if an 8-year-old goes up against a 30-year-old, the 8-year-old would win. Make no question there.”
Lopes said there are lots of unique ways LEGO parts can be used and new shapes and colors are routinely introduced by the Danish toy production company.
“I’m largely self-taught and I don’t know how to use a lot of the LEGO shapes,” Lopes said. “Within my LEGO work, I work within a limited shape palette. One hundred percent, a 6-year-old or an 8-year-old will be able to blow me away with complexity of their builds. I can make things that look cool, but from a technical standpoint, they are kind of basic. Kids playing with LEGOs on a daily basis are more adept at working with the parts.”
A regular at LEGO conventions, Lopes is no stranger to evaluating entries.
“The artist in me is looking for the visual,” Lopes said. “There are a ton of challenges that go into that. Presentation and describing what you’ve created is also really important to me. Size really doesn’t make a difference to me.”
Lopes said his tallest piece to date is still his replica of the Woolworth building that is part of his New York City collection. It’s just under 8 feet tall.
However, new challenges for Lopes have included an impressive flower/topiary collaboration that is 45 inches tall and 18 inches in diameter, along with a host of commissioned pieces Lopes has been hired to do.
From New York City, Lopes has called San Diego, California home for about the past six years.
“I’ve been super busy, which is great,” Lopes said. “Work-for-hire allows me to be a full-time artist. That’s a big thing.”
Register online for “Brick Masters of the Lakelands”: form.jotform.com/221497289299172.