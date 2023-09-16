Feats of athleticism, student life, campus clubs and more shape the interests of Greenwood High students from its beginnings to present. A new exhibit opening at The Museum of Greenwood, titled, “Greenwood High School: Then and Now — A Retrospective” tells the story of 79 years in the school’s history.
A call-out to the community resulted in Greenwood High School graduates through the years to loan memorabilia from their high school alma mater for use in a new exhibit at The Museum of Greenwood, detailing the school’s history.
This photo of legendary GHS coach J.W. Babb, for whom the present stadium is named, is from a Sapling yearbook from the early 1960s.
SUBMITTED
SUBMITTED photos
More than 1,400 images from 79 yearbooks help tell the story of Greenwood High School in a new exhibit at The Museum of Greenwood opening at 5 p.m. Thursday.
Marion Smith, The Museum’s exhibits coordinator, said “Greenwood High School: Then and Now, a Retrospective Exhibit” is “one of the most interesting” exhibits he has put together. Smith said he’d been thinking about possibilities for this one since the time of an earlier exhibit on Brewer High School and Brewer Hospital in 2022.