More than 1,400 images from 79 yearbooks help tell the story of Greenwood High School in a new exhibit at The Museum of Greenwood opening at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Marion Smith, The Museum’s exhibits coordinator, said “Greenwood High School: Then and Now, a Retrospective Exhibit” is “one of the most interesting” exhibits he has put together. Smith said he’d been thinking about possibilities for this one since the time of an earlier exhibit on Brewer High School and Brewer Hospital in 2022.

