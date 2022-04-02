Dramatic stories of New Testament Gospels will come alive in two performances of “Hosanna: The Musical” April 16 at the Little River Multicultural Complex, 415 Riley Road N., Hodges.
Tavoris Miller, founder of Phoenix Performing Arts, 801 Reynolds Ave. in Greenwood, crafted an original script, with present-day twists and appeals.
It’s set to contemporary music and dance, to tell the story of Jesus, someone who ministered to the fringes, and endured trials, suffering and death before the Resurrection.
“I’ve been planning this in my head for four or five years,” Miller said. “I’ve been waiting on the right time to produce it. Each song chosen for this represents stories in the Bible. ... Jesus’ story goes beyond religion. The compassion and love that he had for human beings, including many others didn’t care about ... is a lesson learned, you know?”
The production involves 35 youths and 15 adults, plus a band.
Gabbie Barnette, 16, said “Hosanna” makes Bible stories about Jesus’ last days relatable. While much of the religious drama’s subjects are heavy, Barnette said this original work also weaves in comedy.
“When Jesus heals a blind man, he’s never before seen his wife,” Miller said, noting with sight restored, the man is a little surprised by what he sees. There are laughs, but there are also very serious moments. It’s an emotional roller coaster.”
Miller admits no small part of his inspiration is the famed rock opera “Jesus Christ Superstar” by musical by composer Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyricist Tim Rice, which is coming to Greenville’s Peace Center in April.
“It’s definitely a big inspiration for me and my musical has an edgy feel,” Miller said. “I want some feathers ruffled and people to check their religion. Sometimes, you can get caught up in religion and cannot see past that. ... There is a very talented group of people in this production.”
Kaedia Hodge, 15, admits she’s nervous about speaking roles in the show, but she said having others on stage with her eases jitters.
“I’m a news reporter in the play,” Hodge said.
There are also a detective and rapping judges in the musical.
Sterlin Hill, senior pastor with Cedar Grove Baptist Church in Enoree, is portraying Jesus.
“I’ve known Tavoris for quite some time,” Hill said. “And he did a Motown musical (at the Greenwood School District 50 Performing Arts Center). It was so amazing. I told my wife I would love to be a part of his next production.”
Hill, who previously performed on BET Sunday Best, said he portrays several key moments in the “Hosanna” story of Jesus and gets to sing.
“None of us can ever compare to Jesus,” Hill, 29, said. “... People think that you have to live a perfect life and can’t make mistakes to know Jesus. We’re never going to do everything right. That’s the reason Jesus died for us. ... The blessing in all of it, from the Book of Jeremiah and the story of the potter’s house, is that God never takes his hands off us.”
Hill said Miller’s production shows the flaws of humanity and how Jesus loves everybody.
“They may think they’re coming to this show to get a laugh, but they just might run into Jesus,” Hill said.
Miller, 40, has long been involved with establishing dance and step teams at area schools. Miller opened FIYA Dance Studio in 2012 and Phoenix Performing Arts in late April 2020, during the novel coronavirus pandemic. Phoenix has broadened the scope of Miller’s business model, to include instruction in dance, piano, drums, voice and acting. During the pandemic shutdown, classes were virtual.
“I want all races and everybody to come enjoy this ‘Hosanna’ production, enjoy the art of it,” Miller said.
Miller’s students have recently performed at a Lander University Black History Month event and they have been invited to perform this weekend in Denmark at Voorhees College’s Inauguration Week activities, celebrating the inauguration of Ronnie Hopkins as president.