Four disabled roommates in a group home and the social worker who looks after them are ready to share poignant moments with theater audiences in a comedy-drama.
Greenwood Community Theatre’s production of the late playwright Tom Griffin’s “The Boys Next Door” opens at 7:30 p.m. April 22 for a two-weekend run under the guest direction of Brad Christie, an experienced educator in English, theater and theology. Christie is a professor of English at Erskine College in Due West and a parish associate for congregational ministries with First Presbyterian Church of Greenwood.
“This play is a great actors’ vehicle,” Christie said. “There’s a lot of variety in these roles. ... This show shows that the disabled experience life just like everybody else. They’re just like any other people who are living together in the same house, getting on each others’ nerves about chores and stuff like that. ... I’m really proud of GCT for picking a show like this, and doing Shakespeare, and still doing musicals. Community theater should have something for everyone.”
The four men in the group home — Barry, Arnold, Norman and Lucien — have varying degrees of intellectual disability. Social worker Jack Palmer, played by Liam Roos, helps these four men in their independent living scenario and serves as a narrator in the play.
“Although this was written in the 1980s, we’re setting it in present-day,” Christie said. “And, there was definitely an intent to cast disabled actors in this show.”
Tim Paguntalan of Greenwood who has Down syndrome is cast as Freddie Golonzo in the show.
Tim Paguntalan is both a GCT stage veteran of the community theater’s pioneer Penguin Project shows for people with disabilities and special needs as well as other GCT productions.
“It’s a funny show,” Paguntalan said of ‘The Boys Next Door.’ “I love it. I’m working on my Freddie dance moves. ... I like to perform and I make friends.”
Tim’s mother, Carol, said she’s noticed in the years since he became involved with theater that his communication skills and speech have improved dramatically.
“That’s a benefit to performing on stage,” Carol Paguntalan said. “Tim is a part of the cast in every way. He auditions for shows and there’s a value in participation. When this show was announced, I thought, ‘How cool would it be for someone with an intellectual disability to be in the play?’ Just to have that representation.”
Carol Paguntalan has seen the play performed before.
“The way it was originally written, there’s terminology that’s clearly outdated, but some lines have been changed,” Carol Paguntalan said. “This GCT cast and crew has been receptive to that. It’s a super touching show.”
Forty years ago, Carol Paguntalan said it was somewhat unusual for people with intellectual disabilities to remain at home versus in a group home or clinical setting.
The play is very funny in some scenes tough emotionally in others, Carol Paguntalan said.
“The script will make you laugh and cry,” director Christie said. “There aren’t many scripts that cover that range of emotions in less than two hours. ... There is content appropriate for mature audiences.”
The script, Christie said, raises disability awareness without poking fun at people it represents. Jacob Lethco, who teaches disabled students at Belton-Honea Path High School has the role of Barry. It’s Lethco’s first time on stage.
“My wife, Anna, (a theater veteran) told me about this show,” Lethco said. “I started reading the script and I’ve had students who are Arnold or Norman or Barry. That’s what drew me in.”
Barry, Lethco said, has a mental disorder and thinks he’s a professional golfer, even though he isn’t. And, Barry has a strained relationship with his rejecting father.
That’s part of where Barry’s troubles come from as a character, Lethco said.
“That’s been one of the hardest things to connect with as this character because I’ve always had a really good relationship with my father,” Lethco said. “Barry just wants someone to be proud of him. ... At the end of the day, I think all of our characters just want love and the comfort of knowing someone cares.”
Actor Harrison Light plays library book-loving character Lucien P. Smith, the roommate with the most high-support disability needs.
“He has a monologue in the second act that makes me cry every time he does it,” Lethco said. “The guys in this play are a family who get through life together.”
Realness of the characters gives “The Boys Next Door” its appeal. It shows the universality of what everyone goes through, challenges and struggles, whether disabled or not, said David Wood, who has the role of Arnold, deeply insecure, nervous and chatty.
“The scene between Barry and his father is hard to watch,” Wood admits. “My character reminds me of Ralph Kramden from ‘The Honeymooners.’ He’s always plotting and planning and thinks he’s the ring-leader. Things get under his skin and he just can’t deal with it ... but, this play is not a downer, even though these characters are very real.”
Wood said his first theater experiences as an actor were as a child when the then Greenwood Little Theatre was on Kirksey Drive.
“I was here when we bought this space, the old State Theatre, this makes my heart soar to see it so alive,” Wood said.
Terry Gilchrist, who plays Norman, employed in a doughnut shop, is reprising his role as this character for the fifth time. Gilchrist has performed the role on a number of area stages, including Abbeville Opera House and Lander University.
“Norman gets to bring home all the leftover doughnuts and, Norman is a big tattle-tale,” Gilchrist said.