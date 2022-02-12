Music festival fans, get ready.
Hometown Hodges is bringing the Lakelands three jam-packed days of live, local and regional in-person music at Abbeville Opera House, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 11:30 a.m. Saturday. In-person tickets for each day of the festival are through Abbeville Opera House.
Hometown Hodges is also working on a pay-to-view livestream option through its Facebook page. Check there for updates.
Hometown Hodges’ Derrick Sykora says the lineup includes performers inside AOH and outdoors — solo acoustic acts — beneath a tent near the Belmont Inn.
The schedule includes Bad Weather States, The Mezz, The Jake Bartley Band, Jupiter Coyote and more.
“Hometown Hodges received overwhelmingly positive feedback about our livestream concerts during the pandemic shutdown,” Sykora said. “We’re trying to continue the success of that. People miss music festivals and so do we. ... Saturday of this festival is going to be big, with six bands scheduled to play.”
Hometown Hodges began touting this musical festival the week of Thanksgiving 2021. To date, 11 bands are on board. Interested sponsors may contact organizers through the Hometown Hodges Facebook page.
“It’s really been a dream since the livestreams ended,” Sykora said. “They went so well. ... It’s been a ‘If you build it, they will come.’ sort of thing. Having the community support us has been so great.”
Matthew B. Mayes, of band Jupiter Coyote, said he and his original bandmates have been steadily making music for 32 years and played some 5,000 shows.
“It has something to do with the conviction and honesty of our music,” Mayes said, noting Jupiter Coyote has shared the stage with the likes of The Allman Brothers Band, Widespread Panic and Lynyrd Skynyrd.
“It’s not banal pop music,” Mayes said. “... Stylistically, we cover a lot of ground, from funky bluegrass to Southern rock. ... We keep putting out new stuff. Every five weeks, there’s a new single coming, and we get them playlisted. It’s actually kind of nice because we can cross musical formats and really cover a lot more ground. Streaming platforms have taken over delivering our music to an audience. ... Before Napster, we had a portal on our website where people could listen to an MP3 of our music. We saw it coming.”
Mayes said Jupiter Coyote owns its record label and the band’s prolific writing ability has amassed a catalog of more than 200 songs in their three decades of making music.
“What I love about rock is that rock music is really the bastard child of all pure forms, jazz, blues, funk, bluegrass,” Mayes said. ‘You could roll it all into a rock context and get away with it. ... I write for me, but if anyone else gets it, that’s a bonus.”
Jupiter Coyote went a solid 14 months with no full band shows earlier in the pandemic, Mayes said.
The band, which got its start in Macon, Georgia and has members living in three states, jumped at the chance then to work with longtime friends with Custom Audio and Lighting when Hometown Hodges kicked off concert-level livestream productions.
“Derrick Sykora has really turned Hometown Hodges into a brand,” Mayes said.”... Jupiter Coyote is a sonic burrito of all kinds of styles, but we still sound like us.”
Likewise, fellow Hometown Hodges Fest performer Alex Goss of Charleston, and his band, the dirty mask (lowercase), says his influences make their sound a bit different.
“My parents’ music of the ‘50s and ‘60s is what I was raised on,” Goss said. “I’ve always loved Roy Orbison and The Everly Brothers.”
Alex Goss & the dirty mask have a self-titled EP due out this spring. A single, “Just Be Kind” is already out on streaming platforms.
“We’re excited to be part of this festival,” Goss said. “We heard about it through another band in Charleston. ... It’s really our first opportunity to go out on the road.”
Goss said he and the dirty mask formed earlier in the pandemic and the band name was definitely inspired by it.
“My mom is a music teacher for little kids,” Goss said. “She made a comment about how filthy masks can get over time. ... Right now, we have a bassist, a drummer and me on guitar. When we record, we have some other instrumentalists. My brother, a keyboard player, plays on a lot of the tunes.”
Goss said his band formed “right as they were locking things down” during the pandemic.
“It was a good excuse to do something positive and get together and practice a lot,” Goss said.