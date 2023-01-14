This January, First Presbyterian Church of Greenwood is sponsoring an exhibit and a nine session lecture series, free and open to the public, exploring the killing of some 6 million Jews and several million other human beings by Nazis, during World War II, along with Christian responses and faith lessons, titled “The Holocaust: Christian Responses and Faith Lessons.”
The Rev. Cliff Cain, who retired to Greenwood in 2020 and and attends First Presbyterian, is facilitating the exhibit and discussion topics.
The opening discussion is 10 a.m. Sunday at First Presbyterian, 108 E. Cambridge Ave. and an accompanying exhibit is on view now for self-guided tours in Alexander Hall on the church campus. Cain has doctorates in theology and science and is a retired college professor and author.
Cain said the exhibit on view at First Presbyterian is from The University of South Carolina.
The University of South Carolina is now home to a permanent exhibition and educational program in partnership with the Anne Frank House in Amsterdam, becoming one of only four partner sites in the world and the only one in North America.
“This exhibit, about Anne Frank, has been made available by the University of South Carolina to schools and churches and anyone,” Cain said. “The exhibit aids in understanding the facts and figures that will be presented in the discussions. ... I’ve had an interest in Holocaust studies for a major portion of my life and I went to school in the Netherlands at my master’s degree level. ... I’ve visited concentration camps in Germany and in Poland and certain execution sites in what would be the former Soviet Union.”
Although it occurred during World War II, Cain says the Holocaust is a contemporary issue.
“With the continual rise of antisemitism ... or Putin versus Ukraine or Hutu versus Tutsi or Christian versus Muslims, the minute that you separate yourselves from other people and demote them to a sub-human status, be prepared to do nasty things. ... Even in American history. See what’s been done to African-Americans. Studying the Holocaust is perpetually helpful. ... It’s not just about Jewish people, but about the human family.”
The full lecture schedule includes the following topics:
Sunday, 10 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church. “The Holocaust Event: and Events Precipitating the Event.”
Wednesday, noon, Montague’s Restaurant, “Heroes of the Holocaust.”
Wednesday, 6 p.m. First Presbyterian Church, “The Longest Hatred: Antisemitism.”
Jan. 22, 10 a.m. First Presbyterian Church, “The Perpetrators: Who They Were and Why They Did It.”
Jan. 25, 6 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, “The Role of the Church: Defiance and Compliance.”
Jan. 26, 3:30 p.m., Lander University, Carnell Learning Center, Room 300, “To Remember and Respond.”
Jan. 29,10 a.m. First Presbyterian Church, “The Victims: A Focus on Anne Frank and Others.”
Feb. 1, 6 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, “Why Resist?”
Feb. 5, 10 a.m., First Presbyterian Church, “Lessons to be Learned.”