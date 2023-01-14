This January, First Presbyterian Church of Greenwood is sponsoring an exhibit and a nine session lecture series, free and open to the public, exploring the killing of some 6 million Jews and several million other human beings by Nazis, during World War II, along with Christian responses and faith lessons, titled “The Holocaust: Christian Responses and Faith Lessons.”

The Rev. Cliff Cain, who retired to Greenwood in 2020 and and attends First Presbyterian, is facilitating the exhibit and discussion topics.

