The holiday season is in full swing. In case you missed it, there’s a lot happening:
Today, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. is another Christmas at the Market in Uptown at 220 Maxwell Ave. Shop for handmade gifts and crafts.
Today, another fun-filled day of Santa on Main activities in Uptown Greenwood, including: Santa photo sessions, beginning at 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., 120 Main St. $10 per family; crafts with Mrs. Claus, 1 to 2 p.m. at The Museum, 106 Main St.; tree-lighting ceremony at 6 p.m. at the Uptown fountain.
Today, Sunday and Dec. 10 and 11, noon to 3 p.m., “Nativities from Around the World” at Lutheran Church by the Lake in McCormick, 100 Twelve Oaks Drive. Free admission.
Today, noon to 7 p.m., McCormick Holiday on Main activities, including: Festival of Trees at the Grist Mill, 206 N. Main St; Historic Dorn House tours, 206 E. Gold St. and Holiday Market at the Cotton Gin, 206 N. Main St.
Today, at 7 p.m. and Sunday, at 3 p.m., “It’s Beginning to Look Like Christmas” concerts by the Community Chorus in McCormick at the Savannah Lakes Village recreation center, 385 Country Club Drive. Admission: $6.
Today, at 4:30 p.m. is the McCormick Christmas Parade.
Tonight, at 6 p.m. is the final evening of the 20th Anniversary Christmas Celebration at Connie Maxwell Children’s Ministries. Admission is free. Enjoy a horse-drawn wagon ride and a campus filled with holiday lights, a live nativity and more. At 6:30 p.m. is special music at Connie Maxwell Baptist Church. Reserve your spot: conniemaxwell.com/connie-maxwell-christmas-rsvp/.
Sunday, at 2:30 p.m. is the annual Greenwood Christmas Parade.
Sunday, at 6 p.m. is Hymns and Hops Greenwood’s Christmas Edition at Good Times Brewing. Free admission.
Dec. 9, 10, 11, 16, 17 and 18, at 7 p.m., Abbeville Community Performing Arts presents, “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” on stage at Abbeville Opera House. Tickets available online: abbevillecitysc.com.
Dec. 10, 11, noon to 7 p.m., a continuation of McCormick Holiday on Main happenings, including: Festival of Trees at the Grist Mill, 206 North Main St. in McCormick; Historic Dorn House tours, 206 East Gold St., and Holiday Market at the Cotton Gin, 206 North Main St.
Dec. 11, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., Breakfast with Santa at The Belmont Inn. Tickets are limited, available at Greater Abbeville Chamber of Commerce.
Dec. 11, 9 a.m., Second Hometown Christmas Bazaar at the Greenwood YMCA.
Dec. 11, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Uptown Greenwood Cookie Crawl. Pick up maps and treat boxes at 120 Main St.
Dec. 11, 11 a.m., Abbeville Christmas Parade.
Dec. 11, noon, Christmas at the Livery Stable in Abbeville, 116 Trinity St. Enjoy Santa, story time, cocoa, crafts and more.
Dec. 11, noon to 4 p.m., McCormick Christmas Cookie Walk, beginning at McCormick Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Center. Tickets $10. Call 864-852-2835.
Dec. 11, 6 p.m., North Pole Express at Railroad Historical Center in Greenwood, 908 S. Main St. For ticket information, call 864-229-7093. Be entertained by area theater students sharing a beloved Christmas story about a train, treats and Santa’s elves.