ABBEVILLE
Enjoy fall weather, food and music.
Abbeville’s 2021 Hogs and Hens Festival is gearing up to bring you a triple treat Oct. 15 and 16.
Abbeville’s Court Square will be bustling with vendors, live music and competition barbecue. Admission is free. Check it out from 5-10 p.m. Oct. 15 and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 16.
Find craft vendors at the Livery Stable on Trinity Street.
Food vendors have the option of serving and selling plates before 5 p.m. Friday. Many will serve in time for lunch opening day.
For barbecue competitor and vendor Lee Eby, he said he looks for “ways to make as many people happy as possible.”
“I cook for fun,” Eby said. “This will be my third Hogs and Hens. I didn’t compete in 2020. It’s me and my two oldest children, my boys. My 14-year-old, Carter, has been cooking since he was 8. He can smoke a brisket better than I can. My oldest, Cody, who’s 15, enjoys serving. And, my wife, Christy, will be helping out this year, too.”
Eby, a real estate investor, said his team, Eby Boys Caribbean BBQ, does occasional catering, too.
“I’ve been smoking barbecue for about 7 years,” Eby said. “Cooking is my stress reliever and I have worked previously as a chef. ... I might end up with a little more variety on my vending menu this year than I anticipated.”
For Eby that happiness just might be a taco served up with some smoky goodness and his secret ingredient, homegrown peppers that he smokes and grinds.
“All of my rubs contain my secret ingredient and even my baked beans,” Eby said. “That’s the Caribbean kick. It really enhances the flavor. ... My wife is from Belize. We like a little spice in there.”
The music lineup for the festival includes live entertainment both days, ranging from the high-energy non-stop choreography of party band The Might Kicks to the rock and blues of The Mug Band.
A three-piece band, based in North Carolina, The Mug Band plays a mix of covers and originals.
Drummer Dave “D-Bomb” Soltis says they put their own twist on every song they do. Whether it’s blues standards by B.B. King to rock from ZZ Top or blues from the Buddaheads, The Mug Band lets the good times roll.
With Soltis in the trio is guitarist Brian Milstead, also known as “The Mug”, who has been performing with Soltis for 20-plus years, and bassist, Joey D.
“We’re thrilled to be performing at Hogs and Hens,” Soltis said, noting his drumming influences range from Beatle Ringo Starr to jazz fusion drummer Dave Weckl.