Honor first responders and remember 9-11.
Hodges-Cokesbury Volunteer Fire Department, 4410 Main St., Hodges, invites you to its next Lights on Main, a free, one-day event for all ages, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sept. 10.
“There’s fire trucks everywhere,” said Tami Baber, who serves as Hodges town clerk and events coordinator as well as vice president of the Hodges-Cokesbury Volunteer Fire Department.
“We started this in 2019,” Tami Baber said. “It was such a big hit. ... Back then, it was folded into our fall festival. ... In 2020, things shut down with COVID-19. In 2021, we decided to do a spring and a fall event.”
The highlight of Lights on Main is a musical, light show tribute at precisely 9:11 p.m., Tami Baber said.
“Fire, police and EMS apparatus there light up Main Street with lights and sirens,” Tami Baber said. “Everything lights up. It’s phenomenal. Everybody loves it.”
In the spring is Hodges’ two-day festival in April, Baber said, followed by the one-day Lights on Main in the fall, centered around first responders, including fire and emergency medical personnel. Hospitality tax allocations help make it all happen.
“It gives us a chance to recruit (firefighters and support personnel such as driver-operators and emergency medical technicians) and the opportunity to communicate fire safety,” Tami Baber said, noting her husband, Jim, is chief of Hodges-Cokesbury Volunteer Fire Department.
“We will have information for you on all sorts of things,” Jim Baber said. “From where to put smoke detectors in your home to interactive stuff.
“We will talk through it with you, as we show you how we free someone from a vehicle who is entrapped,” Jim Baber continued. “It’s noisy, but we try to keep you as calm as possible. ... If you’ve never been here for the musical, light show 9-11 tribute, it will make the hairs on the back of your neck stand up and give you chills.”
Also, see how firefighters use ropes to perform rescues along terrain, such as embankments, sometimes too steep to climb, how hoses connect to hydrants, how to haul water from a distance and how to do chest compressions — correctly — for cardiac arrest, as well as how to use automatic external defibrillator.
“We have a fire extinguisher prop that’s interactive, purchased by Northwest Volunteer Fire Department with a grant,” Jim Baber said. “You spray water on a flame and the exercise shows you how to use a fire extinguisher in your house or business. We actually take that to our industries to do fire extinguisher training.”
Fire personnel from Greenwood and surrounding counties assist with various demonstrations at Lights on Main, including ones promoting fire safety and skills such as vehicle extrication, the Babers said.
Throughout the day at Lights on Main, enjoy presentations by area school bands, drill teams, dance studios, live music and inflatables, provided by The Fun Factory.
“We’re going to have things set up so kids can spray a real fire hose,” Tami Baber said. “We have a façade of the front of a house with spring-loaded windows that can be ‘knocked-down’ by the hose stream. We’re also going to have a rock-climbing wall for the kids. We will have craft vendors, bands all day and food trucks.”
Some skills used in rock-climbing can be applied to rope rescue training that Hodges-Cokesbury firefighters do, Tami Baber explains.
Bradley Craft, 37, is among newer recruits at Hodges-Cokesbury who joined the department during Lights on Main in 2021.
“It’s been a slew of classes, but a lot of it’s fun (training to be a firefighter),” Craft said. “Especially for me, being a military, Marine Corps veteran, this is a chance for me to gain back that sense of camaraderie.”
Craft, now a carpenter, said volunteering as a firefighter also helps him cope with post-traumatic stress disorder.
“It’s been excellent for that and opened me back up,” Craft said. “I feel like there’s always somebody who cares about my well-being, and we are trying to get a job done for the community. I enjoy giving back. This is really a good thing. I think it’s also a helpful tool veterans can use, not to mention, there’s free training you can use toward a paid career.”
With multiple deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan, Craft said he served in the Marine Corps for eight years. When asked if firefighting is ever scary, Craft says, “It has its moments.”
Hodges-Cokesbury was designated as a Fire Safe South Carolina Community for 2021. Hodges-Cokesbury is the first fire department in Greenwood County to receive this designation.
“Our whole goal is the saving lives and property thing,” Jim Baber said. “Part of Lights on Main for us is giving you something it can take home. You can use CPR and an AED anywhere to save a life, or knowledge on the correct way to extinguish a kitchen fire.”