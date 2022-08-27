The first single on Jim Sonefeld’s latest faith-based EP was released in March. The Hootie & The Blowfish drummer is a successful solo artist but remains close with his bandmates. He’s speaking Sept. 8 at the Cornerstone Community Change Breakfast in Greenwood.
The first single on Jim Sonefeld’s latest faith-based EP was released in March. The Hootie & The Blowfish drummer is a successful solo artist but remains close with his bandmates. He’s speaking Sept. 8 at the Cornerstone Community Change Breakfast in Greenwood.
SUBMITTED
Hootie & The Blowfish drummer Jim Sonefeld has a memoir out, “Swimming with the Blowfish: Hootie, Healing and One Hell of a Ride.”
SUBMITTED
Hootie & The Blowfish members, from left, are Mark Bryan, Dean Felber, Darius Rucker and Jim “Soni” Sonefeld.
Jim Sonefeld, Hootie & The Blowfish drummer and solo artist in his own right, says it was “an accidental intervention” by his then-4-year-old daughter that led him down a path to recovery, growing in faith and helping others facing addiction.
He will share his journey as a songwriter, author and encourager to those coping with substance abuse at the Cornerstone Community Change Benefit Breakfast, 6:30 a.m. Sept. 8 at Piedmont Technical College’s James Medford Family Event Center.
Sonefeld will bring copies of his memoir, “Swimming with the Blowfish: Hootie, Healing and One Hell of a Ride,” to the breakfast and donate a portion of the proceeds to Cornerstone. The nonprofit provides prevention, intervention, and treatment services for adolescents and adults who have been impacted by substance use disorders as well as problem gambling.
It serves Greenwood, Edgefield, McCormick and Abbeville.
No one should be alone in overcoming substance misuse and abuse, the 57-year-old artist told Index-Journal during a phone interview Aug. 22. He should know. He’s lived it. Now he helps others in recovery.
“When you raise up recoverers in our community, we raise our community up. We’re making our community healthier. ... I find great meaning in being part of that chain that pulls others up and staying sober in the process.”
Sonefield tries to open up conversation in speaking engagements at recovery centers such as Cornerstone and through his music.
“There’s a great power in being before small groups and saying there is a way,” he said. “My experiment with drugs and alcohol was a 25-year adventure. The last five years of it had gotten quite dark.
“I finally had to ask somebody for help. I went to the one guy in my friend group who handed me his phone number one day and said, ‘Call me when you’re ready.’”
Sonefeld recently launched his fourth faith-based EP, “Remember Tomorrow,” after a successful release of a new Hootie & The Blowfish album on Capitol Records, “Imperfect Circle,” in 2019.
Reconnecting with Hootie bandmates Darius Rucker, Mark Bryan and Dean Felber to record and tour with “Imperfect Circle” was a “great experience,” Sonefeld said.
“To fill amphitheaters from the East Coast to the West Coast was a tremendous positive feeling that the mid-1990s weren’t just a mirage,” Sonefeld said.
Hootie’s 1994 “Cracked Rear View” album won two Grammys and paved the way for Darius Rucker’s baritone to find a home in country music circles in the 2000s.
Sales of Hootie & The Blowfish music remain strong.
“For a long time, I thought it was just elevators and grocery stores playing Hootie and the Blowfish and 2019 proved it was much more than that,” Sonefeld said.
As a solo artist, Sonefeld said he has let “the message of recovery, transformation and redemption pull (him) forward.”
“Remember Tomorrow,” Sonefeld said, has a mix of tracks that are “specifically Christian” and “those that are hopeful.”
“I want to keep the door open for the group of people who may have some church hang-ups,” Sonefeld said. “Love works and making an honest admission works when you are carrying a heavy weight.”
Regarding the title of this fourth faith-based album, Sonefeld said he “had to learn that action today has a very direct effect on experience tomorrow.”
“As an addict, I struggled to acknowledge that,” Sonefeld said. “I had relational problems I couldn’t see because of the massive amounts of alcohol I was pouring on, to feel better, and I was practicing blame and self-pity and I couldn’t see any of it.”
Sonefeld said he is humbled by opportunities to help others through his own hard life lessons.
“What you put in your body is really important, as is working with others,” Sonefeld said. “There’s a lot of ingredients in that healthy soup of life.”