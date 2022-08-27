Jim Sonefeld, Hootie & The Blowfish drummer and solo artist in his own right, says it was “an accidental intervention” by his then-4-year-old daughter that led him down a path to recovery, growing in faith and helping others facing addiction.

He will share his journey as a songwriter, author and encourager to those coping with substance abuse at the Cornerstone Community Change Benefit Breakfast, 6:30 a.m. Sept. 8 at Piedmont Technical College’s James Medford Family Event Center.

