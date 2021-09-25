Old clothes look so fashionably nouveau and fall-ready.
Light poles in Uptown Greenwood are again decorated with creative and fun scarecrows. Check out the entries in Uptown’s contest, on view through Oct. 31.
Vote for your People’s Choice favorites on the Uptown Greenwood Facebook page, through Oct. 31.
Celebrity judges will name overall winners.
Helping kick things off today are the Uptown Crow Crawl craft beer tasting at 5 p.m., with 12 Uptown stops, followed by a free, outdoor concert at Countybank Plaza with the Dirty Dozen Brass Band at 7 p.m.
John F. Keenan, Greenwood Community Theatre’s technical director/production manager and resident production designer, said GCT enjoys participating in this family-friendly community event, along with other nonprofits, professional offices, local government and public safety, as well as businesses.
“I enjoy doing this and the theater enjoys interacting with the community in ways where you don’t have to always charge a ticket price,” Keenan said. “When the theater went dark during the pandemic, I had time to do this last year.”
GCT’s whimsical entry last year paid tribute to the four shows it had scheduled for last season but was unable to produce during the shutdown.
“It was the scarecrow costume from ‘The Wizard of Oz,’ wearing Buddy the Elf shoes from ‘Elf’ (which GCT is bringing to the stage this December), with a pumpkin painted with the Simba symbol from ‘The Lion King’ and a big Styrofoam Olaf that I made for ‘Frozen.’”
GCT brought home the 2020 Celebrity Judges scarecrow award.
“This year, we are all-in for Christmas,” Keenan said, of GCT’s scarecrow entry, to promote “Elf the Musical.” “I think the Crow Crawl and the concert this year are two really, really cool aspects of the contest this year.”
“My daughter and I enjoy walking around and looking at all of them,” Keenan said. “... She loved my Olaf last year because it was her height then, about three and a half feet.”
Gibson Hill, Uptown Greenwood events and market coordinator, said the 2021 contest is the biggest yet, with 27 entries.
“It’s always exciting to see new businesses and organizations participating,” Hill said, noting this year’s entries have some creative themes.
Steve Riley, owner of Emerald Ink and Stitches, said this is the first year his company has participated.
Riley’s daughter, Lindsey R. Turner, EIS sales director, said they’ve had fun coming up with a concept that those who grew up in the 1980s will appreciate. Hint: Their inspiration is an American actor with a professional wrestling background who is known for sporting bling.
“I said we should enter the scarecrow contest and Dad threw out an idea being funny,” Turner said. “It was a good idea. It’s a great opportunity to do something Uptown. Plus, it’s fun.”
Riley said while EIS is known for being a place for embroidery and screen-printing T-shirts, the company’s scope has broadened in recent years. T-shirts, Riley said, account for only one-fifth of EIS’ business these days.
The scarecrow contest, Riley said, is a great way for EIS to advertise its “promotional swag and products”.
In previous contest years, Riley said he’s been “partial to the firemen” scarecrow entries.
“I did that for 17 years,” Riley said of his time in the fire service.
Janis Watters, who helped with the Hospice Store Uptown Scarecrow Contest entry for Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont, said she hopes their “Fancy and Nancy” duo survive for a month or so outside.
“Her makeup might get a little blurry if it rains,” Watters said. “She’s already lost her head twice and I’ve got people coming in from out of town to see her and the other entries.”