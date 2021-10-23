Don’t fret over Oct. 31 falling on Sunday this year. Relax.
There’s ample opportunity to trick-or-treat and enjoy Halloween-themed fun this weekend and into next week.
Today, at 6 p.m. is the sole performance of “Frankenstein” by kids, for kids at Abbeville Opera House. Admission $5. This fast-paced stage play is presented by youth actors ages 6 and older, who are in the first production camp hosted by Abbeville Community Performing Arts, a newly-formed nonprofit bringing theater back to this historic space.
From 7 to 8 p.m. today is the final evening for the annual Greater Abbeville Chamber of Commerce Abbeville Ghost Walk. Rain or shine. Tickets are $10. Call 864-366-4600 to inquire about ticket availability.
Sunday, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m., is the 9th Annual Bearcat Monster Bash and Halloween Walk at Lander University’s Jeff May Complex. Enjoy candy, prizes and music. Meet Lander athletes and coaches, too.
Thursday is the day for the Uptown Greenwood Boo Bash at Uptown Market and Scare on the Square in Abbeville. Both are free.
Boo Bash, in partnership with Cornerstone, is 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, in the open-air Uptown Market at 220 Maxwell Ave. in Greenwood. Enjoy super-creative costume contests for infants to adults and groups. Plus, there are games, prizes, candy and hay rides.
Scare on the Square, hosted by the City of Abbeville, starts at 4:30 p.m. Thursday on Court Square. Trick-or-treat with participating merchants and organizations.
Enjoy games for the entire family. The Scare on the Square costume contest categories are for the spookiest, most creative, funniest and best family/group-themed entries.
Friday, at 7:30 p.m. is the Frequently Annual Halloween Extravaganza, at Memorial Hall on the Erskine College campus in Due West, presented by the Erskine College Department of Music. Enjoy choral music, chamber singers, jazz, solo performers and more.
Halloween, Oct. 31, from 7 to 11 p.m., dare to be scared at the second Backyard Haunt, at 502 Bolt Ave. in Greenwood. Free admission. See Facebook for event listing.