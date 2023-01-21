I was born to Myrtle Fellers Brooks Fisher and Julian Monroe Fisher Jr. at Self Memorial Hospital in the town of Greenwood, South Carolina, during the winter of 1955. The third of three siblings, I was “the baby” as Mama always referred to me.
Mama Myrtle was one of six children born to Myrtle Fellers Brooks and Edward Louden Brooks Sr. in 1928. She had four brothers: Carroll, Thomas Barry, London (Rooster), and Emmitt (Buster), and one sister, Mary Jane. She was a Brooks in the town of Greenwood.
Mama’s family, the Brooks, were and continue to be a prominent family within not just the town but all of Greenwood County. Having lost the family home, “Roseland,” during the Great Depression, the family moved to Marshall Road in Greenwood, and Grandfather Brooks ran the State Highway Chain Gang that would sling blade the roadsides throughout the county, including the roadside of my childhood home on Snyder Road in the Woodfields neighborhood on the south side of town.
Papa was one of two sons born to Elizabeth McCall Fisher and Julian Monroe Fisher Sr. in the town of Startex, South Carolina. After Papa’s Mama died when he was 4 years old, Julian Sr. sent his boys to live with their maternal grandmother while he worked the shipyards in Charleston, South Carolina.
Born between 1946-1964, my sister Jane, my brother Steve, and I were “Baby Boomers,” children born after the young soldiers came home from World War II. The America I was born into during the post-WW II era of the mid-1950s changed Americans with the introduction of cars with power steering, diet soft drinks, credit cards, and handheld transistor radios. Television replaced radio and newspapers as Americans’ primary source of information and entertainment. The times were changing rapidly.
The noted physicist Albert Einstein died in 1955, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. led the first major event of the U.S. Civil Rights movement, the bus boycott, after Rosa Parks refused to move to the back of the bus in Montgomery, Alabama. Boxer Sugar Ray Robinson won the world boxing championship as the Brooklyn Dodgers Major League baseball team won the World Series over the New York Yankees, four games to three.
The working minimum wage was raised that year to $1. RCA Records purchased Rock N Roll legend Elvis Presley’s contract from Sun Records for $35,000, and Walt Disney opened Disneyland in Anaheim, California. In 1955. The talk show “The Tonight Show” debuted on CBS TV, the Mickey Mouse Club entered the lineup on ABC-TV and black and white televisions sold for $99.95. The cost of gasoline was 23 cents per gallon, pink clothes for men became a fashion rage and nine out of 10 Americans owned an automobile.
McDonald’s opened its first burger location in Des Plaines, Illinois, and sold hamburgers for 15 cents apiece. After his movie “Rebel Without a Cause” was released, actor James Dean was killed when his Porsche crashed while he was on his way to a car race. President Dwight Eisenhower suffered a heart attack and World War II allies signed a treaty to restore independence to the European country of Austria. The USS Nautilus became the first operational nuclear-powered submarine, and Jonas Salk’s polio vaccine was deemed safe and effective.
In that same year, Swiss electrical engineer George de Mestral was granted a patent for the Velcro fabric hook and loop fastener. Tappan introduced the first domestic microwave oven in the United States as American electrical engineer Eugene Polley invented the Zenith Flash-Matic, the first wireless television remote control.
When I was born in 1955, many changes were happening in the world that would make me into the man I am today.
Fisher was born in Greenwood in 1955. At age 18, he graduated from Greenwood High School and hitchhiked to California and back. Following graduation from Appalachian State University in Boone, North Carolina, Fisher traveled decades overland around the globe to more than 150 countries. He filed reports to the Index-Journal between 1998 and 2003. For more than 25 years he filed radio reports to the syndicated radio network “The JohnBoy and Billy Big Show.” Fisher is a Fellow with The Explorer’s Club in New York City, a Fellow with The Royal Geographical Society in London and a published author. His latest book is titled “Greenwood — Tales From a Hometown 1955-1973.” This is one in a monthly series of four excerpts from the book shared with readers ahead of his May trip to Greenwood when he will release the book.