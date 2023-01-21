I was born to Myrtle Fellers Brooks Fisher and Julian Monroe Fisher Jr. at Self Memorial Hospital in the town of Greenwood, South Carolina, during the winter of 1955. The third of three siblings, I was “the baby” as Mama always referred to me.

Mama Myrtle was one of six children born to Myrtle Fellers Brooks and Edward Louden Brooks Sr. in 1928. She had four brothers: Carroll, Thomas Barry, London (Rooster), and Emmitt (Buster), and one sister, Mary Jane. She was a Brooks in the town of Greenwood.

Fisher was born in Greenwood in 1955. At age 18, he graduated from Greenwood High School and hitchhiked to California and back. Following graduation from Appalachian State University in Boone, North Carolina, Fisher traveled decades overland around the globe to more than 150 countries. He filed reports to the Index-Journal between 1998 and 2003. For more than 25 years he filed radio reports to the syndicated radio network “The JohnBoy and Billy Big Show.” Fisher is a Fellow with The Explorer’s Club in New York City, a Fellow with The Royal Geographical Society in London and a published author. His latest book is titled “Greenwood — Tales From a Hometown 1955-1973.” This is one in a monthly series of four excerpts from the book shared with readers ahead of his May trip to Greenwood when he will release the book.