You cannot grow up in a hometown without memories. No matter how much you may wish them away, they simply do not fade away over time. Those tragic memories come in many shapes and forms.
My most distant memories originate from our fear of the polio virus. The virus left friends in clunky, awkward metal and leather leg braces or crippled for life. “Baby boomers” carry the scars from the mass polio inoculation campaign.
In the second grade, my two best friends were John Aiken and Joe Vassar. Johnny died of leukemia at age 8.
A year later, a hit-and-run driver killed Joe while he was riding his bicycle. At the time, his death was attributed to the growing racial tension created by a segregated South.
When I was in junior high school at Southside, I was madly in love with a Northside cheerleader and ballerina. She was also spreading her attention to a star football player named Charles Reed. On weekends, Charles cleaned air filters at the Harris Plant. It was a typical Saturday workday at his part-time job when Charles touched the wrong pipe and was electrocuted.
For my 15th birthday, my brother Steve took me along with his current girlfriend to Starnes Nightclub on Highway 72. Harold and Katie ran the beer joint and knew my father well. They knew I was underage, but they also knew that I was a Fisher. I had my first beer with my brother and his friends that night. When it was time to close, Steve decided to take the party home since our parents were away. Everyone jumped into their cars and headed to our house in Woodfields.
It was a beautiful full moon night, and brother Steve’s good friend Don and Don’s girlfriend left Starnes in an MG-B sports car with the top down. As they drove down Gateway Road less than a mile from Starnes, they came to an unlit and unmarked train crossing.
Their car was blindsided by a full-throttle train, one of many that crisscrossed Greenwood County. Although Don and his girlfriend survived, their lives were a continued struggle.
Many other events left a profound impact on this old man when he was young. At age 16, I developed breast cancer. Dr. Travis Stevenson removed a tumor the size of a plum.
He always said it was caused by wearing football shoulder pads for so many years. As of this writing, Dr. Stevenson’s expertise has given me 52 extra years.
Tragedy is not always the finality of life. Tragedy can also come in the form of a social inequality that was the sign of the times.
I remember seeing bullies beating up Greenwood’s only outwardly transgender Raeford Davis as he was minding his/her own business walking down the street in front of South Main Baptist Church. They beat Raeford badly, and no one stopped to lend a helping hand.
The day that my niece Brooks was born, I was given a pass to leave Greenwood High School to visit Self Memorial Hospital for her birth. Her father, my brother Steve, was in Vietnam.
In that single one-and-a-half-hour span while I was gone, the largest riot in the history of Greenwood High occurred as racial tension between blacks and whites broke out. The school board closed previously all-black Brewer High School, and everyone in Greenwood County attended the new Greenwood High School.
The breaking point for the African American students came with the release that day of the school’s yearbook. On the cover was the photo of a Caucasian cheerleader named Jane Ingram. By the time I returned from my niece’s birth, hundreds of S.C. state troopers were on campus to return order. They remained until the end of the school term.
Fisher, aka “Mike,” was born in Greenwood in 1955. At age 18, he graduated from Greenwood High School and hitchhiked to California and back. Following graduation from Appalachian State University in Boone, North Carolina, Fisher traveled decades overland around the globe to more than 150 countries. He filed reports to the Index-Journal between 1998 and 2003. For more than 25 years he filed radio reports to the syndicated radio network “The JohnBoy and Billy Big Show.” Fisher is a Fellow with The Explorer’s Club in New York City, a Fellow with The Royal Geographical Society in London and a published author. His latest book is titled “Greenwood — Tales From a Hometown 1955-1973.” This is one in a monthly series of four excerpts from the book shared with readers ahead of his May trip to Greenwood when he will release the book.