You cannot grow up in a hometown without memories. No matter how much you may wish them away, they simply do not fade away over time. Those tragic memories come in many shapes and forms.

My most distant memories originate from our fear of the polio virus. The virus left friends in clunky, awkward metal and leather leg braces or crippled for life. “Baby boomers” carry the scars from the mass polio inoculation campaign.

Fisher, aka “Mike,” was born in Greenwood in 1955. At age 18, he graduated from Greenwood High School and hitchhiked to California and back. Following graduation from Appalachian State University in Boone, North Carolina, Fisher traveled decades overland around the globe to more than 150 countries. He filed reports to the Index-Journal between 1998 and 2003. For more than 25 years he filed radio reports to the syndicated radio network “The JohnBoy and Billy Big Show.” Fisher is a Fellow with The Explorer’s Club in New York City, a Fellow with The Royal Geographical Society in London and a published author. His latest book is titled “Greenwood — Tales From a Hometown 1955-1973.” This is one in a monthly series of four excerpts from the book shared with readers ahead of his May trip to Greenwood when he will release the book.