In the early 1960s, my father worked as a United States Postal clerk at the Federal Building in downtown Greenwood. I have fond memories of shopping with Mama Myrtle. Our walk around town eventually had us just outside the window at his work station. I can still picture him smiling down at me as I stood on the street side. The US Post Office was at the corner of Main Street and Oregon Avenue across from the Oregon Hotel. (Today, it is the Art Center of Greenwood.)
After his postal shift, Papa walked across the street to the Moose Lodge, a local men’s club located in the basement of the Oregon Hotel, where he was a bartender. Alcohol and gambling were both prohibited by law. Entry was by a small membership card that members slipped into a narrow slot in the club’s front door.
As the club membership grew, the cramped downstairs basement no longer accommodated the needs of the members. As a result, an above ground much larger and more modern club was designed. The new home of the Moose Lodge was next to the new Holiday Inn located on Montague Avenue just before it intersects with Highway 178. The club was a large one-story square building surrounded by an outdoor atrium in the middle. The entrance was like the old club by membership card only. My father became the general manager. As members and guests entered to the left and down a set of steps, they walked into a large dining room where Papa booked the original Swingin’ Medallions after their hit “Double Shot” reached No. 17 on the Billboards chart. After church on Sundays, the dining room was filled with members and their families enjoying a lavish buffet.
Upon entering the club, on the right was the office shared by Papa and his secretary. Behind Papa’s desk was a small, wooden cabinet door that provided access to the adjoining room. To access that room, patrons entered through the door just beyond the office entry. The second door was again only accessed by membership card. Inside was a full-service bar at the back with chair back bar stools. Additional barstools lined the two opposing walls on opposite sides of the bar. The stools were each facing “one-arm bandit” slot machines. My Godfather Steve Squires built the mechanical machines and programmed them to cash out, unlike the electronic computers of today.
Papa not only managed the machines in the Moose Lodge, but he also handled machines across the Southeast. Several times, I remember a U-Haul trailer sitting in our back driveway at Woodfields. A room off the garage often stored additional slot machines. I knew early on what they were, for I often visited Papa at work during the afternoons. Many times he sat me on a barstool in front of a slot machine in the bar with a bucket of quarters. I fed them into the “one-arm bandit” for hours.
Another door inside the bar allowed members into a card room where they played poker along with my father into the wee hours of the morning. When I was not playing the slots, I spent my time in the kitchen with the club’s head chef Miss Vern. She kept me happy and content with large U-12 boiled shrimp with cocktail sauce and an industrial sized bucket of butter pecan ice cream.
Today, the Holiday Inn managed by Papa’s friend Mr. Jimmy Holloway and the Moose Lodge my father built, supervised, and managed have been replaced by a Walgreen’s Drug Store.
Fisher, aka “Mike,” was born in Greenwood in 1955. At age 18, he graduated from Greenwood High School and hitchhiked to California and back. Following graduation from Appalachian State University in Boone, North Carolina, Fisher traveled decades overland around the globe to more than 150 countries. He filed reports to the Index-Journal between 1998 and 2003. For more than 25 years he filed radio reports to the syndicated radio network “The JohnBoy and Billy Big Show.” Fisher is a Fellow with The Explorer’s Club in New York City, a Fellow with The Royal Geographical Society in London and a published author. His latest book is titled “Greenwood — Tales From a Hometown 1955-1973.” This is one in a monthly series of four excerpts from the book shared with readers ahead of his May trip to Greenwood when he will release the book.