In the early 1960s, my father worked as a United States Postal clerk at the Federal Building in downtown Greenwood. I have fond memories of shopping with Mama Myrtle. Our walk around town eventually had us just outside the window at his work station. I can still picture him smiling down at me as I stood on the street side. The US Post Office was at the corner of Main Street and Oregon Avenue across from the Oregon Hotel. (Today, it is the Art Center of Greenwood.)

After his postal shift, Papa walked across the street to the Moose Lodge, a local men’s club located in the basement of the Oregon Hotel, where he was a bartender. Alcohol and gambling were both prohibited by law. Entry was by a small membership card that members slipped into a narrow slot in the club’s front door.

Fisher, aka “Mike,” was born in Greenwood in 1955. At age 18, he graduated from Greenwood High School and hitchhiked to California and back. Following graduation from Appalachian State University in Boone, North Carolina, Fisher traveled decades overland around the globe to more than 150 countries. He filed reports to the Index-Journal between 1998 and 2003. For more than 25 years he filed radio reports to the syndicated radio network “The JohnBoy and Billy Big Show.” Fisher is a Fellow with The Explorer’s Club in New York City, a Fellow with The Royal Geographical Society in London and a published author. His latest book is titled “Greenwood — Tales From a Hometown 1955-1973.” This is one in a monthly series of four excerpts from the book shared with readers ahead of his May trip to Greenwood when he will release the book.