Papa had a lifelong passion for stock car racing and attended every race he could fit into his busy schedule as a working husband and father of three.

Along with an old friend in a black Corvette, I went looking for the past. On a strip of land flanked on either side by wide open spaces, I found the Greenwood Speedway.

Fisher, aka “Mike,” was born in Greenwood in 1955. At age 18, he graduated from Greenwood High School and hitchhiked to California and back. Following graduation from Appalachian State University in Boone, North Carolina, Fisher traveled decades overland around the globe to more than 150 countries. He filed reports to the Index-Journal between 1998 and 2003. For more than 25 years he filed radio reports to the syndicated radio network “The JohnBoy and Billy Big Show.” Fisher is a Fellow with The Explorer’s Club in New York City, a Fellow with The Royal Geographical Society in London and a published author. His latest book is titled “Greenwood — Tales From a Hometown 1955-1973.” This is one in a monthly series of four excerpts from the book shared with readers ahead of his May trip to Greenwood when he will release the book.