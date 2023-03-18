Papa had a lifelong passion for stock car racing and attended every race he could fit into his busy schedule as a working husband and father of three.
Along with an old friend in a black Corvette, I went looking for the past. On a strip of land flanked on either side by wide open spaces, I found the Greenwood Speedway.
Opened in 1947, Greenwood Speedway was a .25 mile oval, dirt track with NASCAR sanctioned races held seasonally for 21 years until it closed in 1968.
Without a doubt, the speedway’s best and most competitive year was the 1952-1954 season before I was born. The impact that season had on my father and his love of the sport served him well in his memories for the rest of his life.
Alfred “Speedy” Thompson from Monroe, North Carolina, battled week after week around the NASCAR circuit with the Myers Brothers, Billy and Bobby, from Clarksburg, West Virginia. Although Speedy, Billy and Bobby dominated that season, winning 18 races out of 33, other great drivers ran well in the mix. Curtis’s “Crawfish” Cider, Bajo Matthews, Elgin Homes and Dink Widenhouse were all in the pack. They were not in it for fame, glory and money; they were only in it for the challenge of winning with pride.
When Papa and I sat in the stands, simple chicken wire was the only barrier separating us from oil, smoke, flying dirt and wrecks a few feet away. The Greenwood races often had drivers who had already raced that same day at other larger regional tracks from Gastonia to Winston Salem to Darlington. Sponsors advertised on the quarter panel of the race cars. Hand-brushed signage advertised a gas station where a driver might work during the day. The drivers of stock cars in the 1950s had determination and drive. Racing often meant that a driver’s family might not eat because the race car needed fuel and new tires. The “Pit Crew” was usually the drivers themselves and their wives. Seldom was a Thursday or Saturday night race when a driver did not push the limit and drive his car over the turn three fences. Eventually, the sport decided that not just helmets, but seat belts might not be a bad idea.
Papa’s favorite driver was the legendary Edward Glenn “Fireball” Roberts from Tavares, Florida. Papa always spoke of seeing Fireball running his Ford wide open lap after lap around the Speedway. Papa’s stories were special as I sat with him in the bleachers drinking Cokes and eating hotdogs between the heats. Magic!
Sadly, Fireball died after suffering injuries in a fiery wreck at the World 600 Race in Charlotte, North Carolina, in May 1954. For “Speedy” Thompson and the Meyers brothers, the 1952-1954 race season at the Greenwood Speedway was their “glory days.” Bobby Myers, the younger of the brothers, was the first to go. He sustained insurmountable injuries following a crash at the 1957 Southern 500 at Darlington, South Carolina. While driving for Lee Petty, Richard’s father, Bobby’s older brother “Billy” suffered a heart attack and died after hitting a fence at Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston Salem, North Carolina, just 13 months after the passing of his baby brother. Of the “Magnificent three of 53,” the last lived a longer life.
Alfred “Speedy” Thompson of Monroe, North Carolina, met his end during an Easter Sunday race in Charlotte in April 1972 when he had a heart seizure and crashed on the 21st lap at the Metrolina Fairgrounds on the day before his 46th birthday.
As the youngest of my siblings, Papa made the time to take me to Greenwood Speedway. There is no faster night in racing than a dirt-track oval race on a 1950s Thursday night with your father.
Fisher, aka “Mike,” was born in Greenwood in 1955. At age 18, he graduated from Greenwood High School and hitchhiked to California and back. Following graduation from Appalachian State University in Boone, North Carolina, Fisher traveled decades overland around the globe to more than 150 countries. He filed reports to the Index-Journal between 1998 and 2003. For more than 25 years he filed radio reports to the syndicated radio network “The JohnBoy and Billy Big Show.” Fisher is a Fellow with The Explorer’s Club in New York City, a Fellow with The Royal Geographical Society in London and a published author. His latest book is titled “Greenwood — Tales From a Hometown 1955-1973.” This is one in a monthly series of four excerpts from the book shared with readers ahead of his May trip to Greenwood when he will release the book.