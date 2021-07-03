There’s nothing like the feeling of a win for competition barbecue cook Mat Griner of Zebulon, North Carolina.
Griner, who is a winning low and slow Eastern North Carolina barbecue cook in his own right, was recently part of a grand champion team for Georgia barbecue legend Myron Mixon at the 2021 Memphis in May in Tennessee. Griner was part of Mixon’s seven-person team.
Still giddy from that feather in the cap alongside one of the winningest people in barbecue, Griner is on his way to compete in the 20th anniversary South Carolina Festival of Discovery KCBS-sanctioned competition in Uptown Greenwood, Thursday through next Saturday.
Griner’s team, Southern Q Catering and Competition Cooking, will be here along with his buddies from Smokin Skullies in Goldsboro, North Carolina, and more than 80 teams total, including Lakelands teams.
Griner says he started using Myron Mixon’s smoker brand in 2014 and he and the well-respected Georgia barbecue master got acquainted in 2016.
Mixon is said to have won more barbecue competitions than anyone in the world and has more than 200 grand championship titles.
“Myron Mixon is the biggest name in barbecue and I cook on his team as well,” Griner said in a recent phone interview with the Index-Journal. “We all had certain roles and we had a good game plan and we won it (Memphis in May 2021). It was just freaking amazing.”
Griner said Mixon’s team, Jack’s Old South Competition Bar-B-Que, placed first in Memphis in May in whole hog and was named Grand Champion.
“We all helped trim and inject and took a part in cooking,” Griner said. “When I got to hoist that trophy over my head for the first time, it was an amazing feeling. ... They were only allowing two people on stage per team, but when Myron’s team won it, we all rushed the stage.”
The four-day Memphis in May has pork categories including ribs, shoulder and whole hog. Plus, ancillary competitions for hot wings, sauce and “Anything But Pork.”
Throughout the competition, cook teams are expected to share their processes with judges. Griner said.
“It was so huge just to make finals,” Griner said. “I felt like I was on cloud nine and then we went and won it.”
Griner said Mixon is a “huge mentor” to him and many in barbecue circles.
“I don’t ever take it for granted,” Griner said. “Being able to cook with Myron is a pure blessing.”
Griner went with Mixon to Memphis in May in 2019, but the team didn’t win it all that year.
“Southern Q and Smokin Skullies are looking forward to Festival of Discovery in Greenwood,” Griner said. “We’re certainly ready for it. ... If there’s ever a contest you would want to win, Greenwood is it, with the caliber of teams that show up.”