Greenwood’s South Bend Winery isn’t widely known yet, but soon it could be.
In its first foray into commercial wine competition, South Bend recently took Best in Show, receiving double gold medals. South Bend entered seven wines in the 2022 Palmetto Wine Competition and all seven medaled.
“We had very qualified judges and a tough panel,” Palmetto Wine Competition organizer Dennis Turner said during a medal presentation at South Bend last month.
“Larry and Mandy (Cozine) entered a wine I had never heard of — a La Crescent ...,” Dennis said. “The feedback from some of our judges was that it was excellent wine.”
Awards were part of the 2022 Palmetto Wine Competition, conducted May 7 at The Belmont Inn in Abbeville.
Palmetto Wine CompetitionSixty-three entries were judged, entered by 13 producers of wine, mead and cider in South Carolina.
Dennis and Jenni Turner of Boiling Springs and JenNis Beverage Marketing organize the Palmetto Wine Competition, which started in May 2018.
Husband and wife, Larry and Maranda “Mandy” Cozine opened South Bend Winery at 122 Old Mount Moriah Road in Greenwood in 2020. They and their two oldest children work at South Bend, along with seven part-time employees.
Mandy is also employed as a cardiac sonographer, working in Easley and at Abbeville Area Medical Center and Larry was in construction before turning his attention to the winery full-time.
Specializing in small-batch hand-crafted wines, South Bend offering tastings, retail, and events, including live music, stand-up comedy, trivia and more.
South Bend is growingSouth Bend Winery’s grand opening was November of 2020, not an easy feat during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
“Just as we were getting ready to open, the pandemic started,” recalls Larry, 50. “We put our savings into this and to say the least, we were scared. ... The Lord sees us through it all. We’ve managed to survive it and to see some growth.”
Now, almost two years since, South Bend is expanding and its wine production building, Larry said.
A covered pavilion, to eventually have a brick oven and outdoor kitchen setup is in the works.
“We’ve outgrown the wine production building we are using currently and we think it will be a great addition to serve some food with our wines,” Larry said. “As we have the ability to grow, we are going to add things.”
La Crescent, South Bend’s Best in Show 2022 competition entry, is made with a light-skinned grape developed by University of Minnesota.
“We never thought it was going to be this good and it turned out to be wonderful,” Larry said of La Crescent. “We’re very happy and fortunate we were able to get it...We have a relationship with growers in the Finger Lake region of New York,” he said. “We like to have things new and different.”
Larry says South Bend’s La Crescent starts with juice of crushed grapes that is sent to them.
“The juice is stabilized and sent to us,” Larry said. “When we get it, we pick our yeast and the type of fermentation and we do all of the processing, including what type of finish we want the wine to have. At that point, we’re ready to bottle it.
“The finish means that sometimes you’ll choose to blend different wines, sometimes you will add some kind of sugar as a sweetening agent,” Larry said. “We did slightly sweeten La Crescent. Its natural finish is very citrusy. When we cut the tartness slightly, this wine just bloomed.”
In South Carolina, predominant grape varieties include native American ones, muscadine and scuppernongs, a variety of muscadine.
“They are heat and disease-tolerant,” Larry explains. We have a Carlos (white) and a Noble (red) muscadine growing here. One’s a white, one’s a red and we will hopefully have our first harvest next year.”
Promoting area winesIn August 2017, Dennis and Jenni Turner started a blog about their wine explorations and established their website, wineryescapades.com.
Dennis, a Greenwood native, is certified at Wine Spirit and Education Trust Level 2 and a Beer Judge Certification Program certified hard cider judge. Jenni is a full-time marketing professional. Both are members of the French Broad Vignerons and both are experienced wine competition judges.
For the Palmetto Wine Competition, the Turners enlisted a panel of eight judges with various wine certifications.
For their first visit to South Bend, India Brock and friends tried a chocolate-covered cherry wine.
“It smelled so amazing,” Brock said. “We have hardly missed one weekend here since then. It’s been well over a year since we’ve been coming.”
South Bend’s visitors are happy, smiling and making friends, Mandy, 47, said.
“It is absolutely gratifying,” Mandy said. “We have six acres and we are glad people are enjoying our wines.”
When the Cozines first met each other, Mandy’s dream was to one day open a coffee and wine bar in one.
“When we met, we started visiting wineries and we really enjoyed the atmosphere,” Larry said.
Relaxed environments, friendly people and great conversations were just some of the things the Cozines enjoyed during their winery visits.
“You can just take a break from the world,” Larry said. “When we opened this place, we wanted to create a greenspace where people could relax and enjoy some good wine.”
Visit South Bend Fridays and Saturdays noon to 8 p.m. and Sundays 1:30 to 6 p.m. Look for additional hours on Thursdays to start in September.