Young women from across South Carolina will compete in GC Pageants’ annual contest July 31 at Walhalla Middle School at 4 p.m.
Contestants will vie for a chance to compete next March in North Charleston, for state titles of Miss South Carolina USA and Miss South Carolina Teen USA.
Among those competing in Walhalla next Sunday are teen contestant Margaret Turner, and miss contestant Kirby Elizabeth Self, both of Greenwood.
Turner and Self are no strangers to pageants and competition.
Turner, 15, was Miss Junior High School America in 2021. She is the daughter of dentists John and Jennifer Turner of Greenwood.
“Role models of mine have competed in this pageant in Walhalla and I’m finally of age to compete,” Turner said. “I’ve known Kirby Elizabeth for a long time. She is so kind. It’s exciting we are both in this together.”
Turner said contestants in her division will be evaluated in categories of fitness wear, evening gown and interview.
Five titles in teen and miss divisions are up for grabs.
Self, 23, was Miss South Carolina Teen USA in 2018 and first runner-up in Miss Teen USA that year. She is the daughter of Furman and Kay Self of Greenwood and recently moved back to the city after working for a year with The Hershey Company as a sales consultant for the iconic chocolate company, in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Self graduated from Clemson University in May 2021, where shemajored in political science and women’s leadership, with a minor in nonprofit leadership.
“It was a pretty sweet job, (pun intended),” Self said of her time with Hershey. “Building negotiation skills has been really helpful. ... My first two years of college were in person and the last two were completely online (thanks to the novel coronavirus pandemic) and an online career fair is how I found out about the position with Hershey. ... I’m grateful for that experience.”
Getting ready for pageant competition and applying to master’s programs to continue her education are ahead for Self.
“My favorite exercise is walking with my dog,” Self said. “It’s important to have time to recharge and take care of yourself...I work out with a trainer and I have coaches for interviews and walking. ... I will be ready.”
Self and Turner know each other.
“I’m excited Margaret will be at this pageant in Walhalla with me and state. I think it’s awesome two Greenwood girls will be up there competing. Who knows? Greenwood might bring it home — teen and miss.”
Tickets for the July 31 pageant are $20 at the door, cash only. Visit gcpageants.com. Contestants are receiving online votes for a People’s Choice Award and an additional cash prize.