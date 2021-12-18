The Greenwood Police Department is getting crafty, with free Christmas fun.
From 3-5 p.m. Tuesday at the open-air Uptown Market at 220 Maxwell Ave., officers are inviting kids of all ages to join them in making Christmas crafts. There will be hot chocolate and popcorn, too.
Officer Courtney Clemmons, a senior master patrolman, who has been with the department about six years, said email registration for this event is open at ace@gwdcity.com.
“Registration is simply to get an accurate count of those attending,” Clemmons said. “We really wanted to have a get-together for kids while they are out of school.”
Justice, the Greenwood police mascot, is scheduled to make an appearance and department officers might also be joined by a few friends from the state Highway Patrol and Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office.
This event is being organized in conjunction with the Greenwood Police Department’s community team — Active Community Engagement or ACE — and Legacy City Church.
Since the beginning of the school year, Clemmons said ACE has visited schools, after-school programs and more.
“We’ve had a blast,” Clemmons said. “We’ve played basketball and gotten out hula hoops.”
Coming up, officers will also be participating in Shop with a Cop, to bring more holiday cheer to young people. During the summer, Greenwood police also hosted a community cookout.
“By all means, come hang out with us,” Clemmons said. “We’re not going to turn anybody away.”