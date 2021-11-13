From 7-9 p.m. at Sundance Gallery in Greenwood, enjoy the sounds of saxophonist Steven Galloway and singer-songwriter Kylie Odetta on stage at 146 Maxwell Ave. Tickets are available at greenwoodperformingarts.org.
Greenwood Performing Arts to have Thursday show
- From staff reports
