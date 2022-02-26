Wear those pearls proudly.Greenwood Performing Arts invites you to a catered ladies’ luncheon, with champagne.
It’s at noon, March 17 at the Arts Center of Greenwood’s Calhoun Mays Reception Hall, 120 Main St.
Billed as “Sweet Tea with Your ‘Pearl’ Friends,” it’s in celebration of significant arts and cultural contributions by local women, recognizing March as Women’s History Month.
Lisa M. Sanders, Greenwood Performing Arts executive director, said she plans for this to become an annual event.
“I want to recognize women and inspire our next generation,” Sanders said. “I’m grateful my mother made it a priority to expose me to the arts growing up. ...Wear your pearls and grab your girlfriends.”
Luncheon speakers scheduled are Jane Jenkins Herlong and Anna Mills Polatty Cox.
Herlong is an American humorist, author, speaker and the winner of the Miss South Carolina 1979 pageant. Herlong has a new book to be released in April, “Sweet Tea Secrets from the Deep-Fried South: Sassy, Sacred, Southern Stories Filled with Hope and Humor.”
Greenwood-born Anna Mills Polatty Cox is president and owner of Amplified Communications LLC. Cox’s company offers training and courses on technology and communication, public speaking, self-presentation, professional attire and interview skills. She is also a former participant in the Miss America Organization.
Herlong is a Sirius XM humorist who also has been inducted into the Council of Peers Award for Excellence Speaker Hall of Fame. She grew up in the South Carolina Lowcountry the child of a Johns Island farmer and now makes her home in Johnston.
Her new book, Herlong’s fifth, has lots of little stories and takeaways, “sweet tea secrets” on how to be strong and feminine, Southern football and why an Ohio license plate should not incorporate the Palmetto tree into its design, to stand in for the letter, “I.” It contains family photos from her father’s old glass slides, a cousin’s photographs and pictures from a photographer friend in Edgefield.
“I’m an old farm girl,” Herlong said. “A lot of the book is funny and poignant. My mother and my other mother, ‘Tootsie,’ were strong role models for me growing up.”
At the luncheon, Cox will lead a seminar on etiquette and dining with confidence during a business lunch or dinner.
“Some people have faith in their common sense to guide them flawlessly through that meal, but imagine how embarrassing it would be if you were the only one at the table to sit down before the dinner host,” Cox said, noting she will cover topics such as table manners, appropriate table conversations, dining utensils and more.
Several designees will be recognized for their arts and cultural contributions during this first-year luncheon, Sanders said.
“These women epitomize local art and culture and its growth here,” Sanders said. “We have quite a lengthy list of potential nominees for years going forward.” Sanders said people who want to nominate someone can email her at lisa@greenwoodperformingarts.org.
Luncheon organizers also are planning a special afternoon with the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Lakelands Region’s Starz24 Teen Center on North University Street.
Still ahead for Greenwood Performing Arts is an April 30 community concert at the Uptown Market, 220 Maxwell Ave. It’s in collaboration with Uptown Greenwood, featuring Brandon “Taz” Niederauer, a young American guitar virtuoso and actor from Dix Hills, New York. He starred in the musical “School of Rock” on Broadway and will be working with GPA on an outreach program.
“Plans are also in the works for exciting and fun opportunities, during the South Carolina Festival of Flowers this summer and in December 2022,” Sanders said. “A lot of people talk about collaboration, but for Greenwood Performing Arts to be able to do it with Abbeville Opera House, the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce and the City of Greenwood is exciting.”