Raucous, classic party rock.
R&B/Soul.
Beach music.
The third annual Greenwood Groovin’ concert will have all of the above and more. Presented by Greenwood Performing Arts, this year’s event is Aug. 11 at Uptown Market.
This year, Greenwood Groovin’ celebrates the 60th anniversary of Greenwood’s own Swingin’ Medallions, a legendary Southern party band that has made its 1960s hits, “Double Shot (of My Baby’s Love),” “She Drives Me Out of My Mind” and “Hey Baby,” part of the vernacular here for generations.
“Double Shot” went national in the summer of 1966, outselling the likes of The Beatles, Elvis and the Rolling Stones in some Southern radio markets, and it became a hit in international markets, too.
A shifting cast of musicians make up the eight-piece band, including a multi-piece horn section, has kept the band going to this day. This year alone, the band has extensively traveled the Southeast, from Virginia Beach in Virginia to West Palm Beach, Florida, playing several nights a week.
Shawn McElrath, 55, on sax, bass, flute and vocals, is the oldest son of the late founder of the band, John McElrath, “Mr. Medallion.”
Shawn has been on stage with the Medallions since 1983. Even newer members have some 15 years’ tenure with the Medallions.
“My dad is the one who kept the band together for so many years,” Shawn said. “He had to fight for it, when there were issues with trademarks and things like that. ... My dad also told me that the saxophone was going to be my instrument when I started learning to play music in school. He was right.”
Shawn, a Lander alum, plays with the Greenwood university’s jazz ensemble. A number of Medallions have been recruited through the ensemble, Shawn said.
“This Greenwood Groovin’ concert will have a ’60s theme,” Shawn explains. “It will be pretty cool seeing all the young kids and performers for that night playing music from that era. ... I personally love playing music from the likes of James Brown and Otis Redding, but the younger guys might play something different.”
Shawn said the Medallions were part of the first Greenwood Groovin’, “a great show.”
“We will try to top that,” Shawn said, noting his younger brother, Shane, plays guitar, keyboard and saxophone in the band. “Our dad played all sports and he coached. He brought that coaching role to the band. He coached his musicians. He pushed us to practice and get our muscles trained to play instruments and to sing.”
Shawn said the Medallions are signing with a former band member, Kos Weaver.
“We’re working on some new music,” Shawn said.
Plans are for some of the Swingin’ Medallions’ surviving original members to play Aug. 11, including Joe Morris, Jimmy Perkins, Carroll Bledsoe and Brent Fortson, along with a host of others who’ve been with the band since.
Joe Morris, an original drummer with the Swingin’ Medallions, said band members through the decades enjoy connecting and playing music together.
“I credit the McElrath music machine with keeping this going,” Morris said. “John McElrath hand-selected and tutored musicians for this. John and I knew, from the beginning, there would be turnover. ... There are very few musicians today playing in Greenwood who have not passed through the Swingin’ Medallions. ... It will be a continuing evolution if we keep going another 60 years. Over the past several months, we’ve been working like crazy.”
Carroll Bledsoe’s book, “An Insider’s History of the Swingin’ Medallions,” notes the band had two trumpets and three saxophones for a ‘big brass sound,’ perfect for soul and Motown.
Bledsoe’s book notes that “Double Shot” made the music charts of Billboard and Cashbox magazines and stayed on the charts for a whopping 23 consecutive weeks.
The band toured nationally and even played Tina Sinatra’s 16th birthday party at the Hillcrest Country Club in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Tina is the younger sister of Nancy Sinatra, children of legendary crooner Frank Sinatra and his first wife, Nancy.
The band went on to open a Fulton County Stadium show in Atlanta before James Brown, the “Godfather of Soul” took the stage.
Entertaining Aug. 11 alongside Medallions original and “new” also will be Lakelands’ homegrown talents Bad Weather States, Ryan Pitts and the Southern Gentlemen, Pope and Bert and Susie’s Academy of Dance, under direction of Susie Pennington and Julie Kirkland.
“I’m just so amazed at the talent here and a lot of it started with the Swingin’ Medallions,” said Lisa Sanders, Greenwood Performing Arts executive director. “It’s music that transcends the ages and is enjoyed by all.”
Weaver of Tennessee-based Goat Island Sound grew up in Greenwood. Those from here of a certain age probably recognize the Goat Island reference.
Weaver is working with band members, past and present, to solidify new music.
“I started out with the road crew around 1985, 1986 and was fortunate enough to be part of John McElrath’s Double Shot Gang before being promoted to the Swingin’ Medallions in the summer of 1986.”
Weaver continued performing with the band through New Year’s Eve 1993 and went on to work with some of the biggest music publishing houses in the business before starting his own.
“For a band that started in 1962, the Swingin’ Medallions are remarkable, on so many levels,” Weaver said. “They knew they had a hit with ‘Double Shot (of My Baby’s Love) and recorded it on their own terms. Trying to capture the magic of a song like that is like trying to catch lightning in a bottle, but they did it. ... And, John McElrath and Joe Morris could spot people with a gift for connecting with an audience.”
Weaver said the Swingin’ Medallions make energetic, fun performances look easy, but they put in hours of work, week in and out.
“By early next summer, we hope to have newly-recorded music out,” Weaver said. “Recording is already in the process in Tennessee and Greenwood. Every musician, of all stripes, in Greenwood, should respect the art they’ve committed to all these years and the Greenwood music tradition.”
Sanders said it wouldn’t be a Greenwood Groovin’ concert without Greenwood musicians and music fans singing along with the epic local video produced of Don McLean’s iconic song, “American Pie.”
Looking ahead to fall, Greenwood Performing Arts welcomes Edwin McCain and Nashville-based Patrick Davis, for another incredible night of music. More details to come.