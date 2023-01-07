Daniel M. Harrison invites movie fans to a Greenwood Film Society interest meeting Jan. 17

Lander sociology professor and author Daniel M. Harrison’s appreciation for cinema started at a young age.

“Growing up in Colorado, the local library where I lived had a film series,” Harrison said. “I remember going with my dad and watching (Stanley) Kubrick’s ‘Dr. Strangelove’ and a really old Gary Cooper movie about World War I, called ‘Wings.’ I think that experience has stayed with me. I appreciate classic films, film noir and foreign films.”

