Lander sociology professor and author Daniel M. Harrison’s appreciation for cinema started at a young age.
“Growing up in Colorado, the local library where I lived had a film series,” Harrison said. “I remember going with my dad and watching (Stanley) Kubrick’s ‘Dr. Strangelove’ and a really old Gary Cooper movie about World War I, called ‘Wings.’ I think that experience has stayed with me. I appreciate classic films, film noir and foreign films.”
Now, Harrison wants others to join him in exploring storylines, cultural, political, socio-economic and artistic associations found in works on the big screen.
See Alfred Hitchcock’s first feature-length film as a director, “The Pleasure Garden,” a 1925 silent film, exploring the fates of two chorus girls.
Join Greenwood Film Society at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 17 at Good Times Brewing in Greenwood, 233 Maxwell Ave. An inaugural film society meeting precedes the movie screening. This group is open to enthusiasts of cinema history and films, including classic, foreign and independent ones.
“I would love to see Greenwood support a film society,” Harrison said. “It’s an idea I’ve been kicking around for a few years now. ... I’m starting out small, at upstairs, at Good Times and I’m hoping other people will join me. ... In the new year, I want to develop a relationship with the local Premiere Cinema, if this smaller start grows.
“If you go back 95 years, you get into films that are now in what’s considered public domain,” he said. “And, that gets us into the talkies.”
Harrison said he hasn’t seen Hitchcock’s first film, but he has enjoyed other classics, such as “Rear Window,” “North by Northwest” and “Psycho” to name a few.
In the United States, copyright protections generally last for 70 years past the life of the last living creator of a work, whereas copyright endures for some other categories of works for 95 years. Once in public domain, works basically become free to use, without having to pay fees.
“But, if we can get donations and support as this Greenwood film society grows, eventually, I would love to be able to screen more well-known movies,” Harrison said. “A small art house cinema sort of thing would be in my wildest dreams. That’s the vision I would like to see, at some point down the road. Maybe contemporary works could be screened as well. I know Lander has its own film festival, going into its 13th year.”