Greenwood Festival Chorale presents 'Love in Bloom' concert From staff reports May 21, 2022 Greenwood Festival Chorale is performing a concert titled "Love in Bloom" during the South Carolina Festival of Flowers.The concert is at 4 p.m. June 12 at First Presbyterian Church of Greenwood, under the musical direction of Steve Skinner.Enjoy works by Richard Wagner, Rodgers and Hammerstein and more, all celebrating the beauty of love and nature. Songs include "Eidelweiss," "For the Beauty of the Earth," "Bridal Chorus" and more.Solo and duet performances by Quarndra Battle-Ryan, Carmen Laughlin, David Westberry, Nickie Murphy and Betsy Henry are on the program.Tickets are $15.Purchase tickets from chorale members, at the Arts Center of Greenwood, at the door on the day of the concert or online: gwdfestivalchorale.com/event-details/love-in-bloom-festival-of-flowers-concert.