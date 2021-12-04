Greenwood Festival Chorale is back with its first concert since March 2020.
Enjoy a festive concert program titled, “The Very Best Time of Year” at 7:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Greenwood, 108 E. Cambridge Ave. Familiar carols, traditional Christmas tunes, songs from other lands and “a few tunes just for fun” according to a chorale press release.
Tickets are $15, available at the door and in advance from the Arts Center of Greenwood and Chorale members.
This community chorale is directed by artistic director and conductor Steve Skinner.
Monday’s concert includes accompaniment by Josh Harrington, Rodney Cleveland, woodwinds, handbells and percussion. Special guests for this performance are members of Palmetto Girls Sing!, a girls choir with children in grades four through eight, directed by Amy Fennell.