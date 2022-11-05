Let chefs-in-training help you with side dishes and desserts this Thanksgiving.

The G. Frank Russell Technology Center Culinary Arts program in Greenwood is selling Thanksgiving sides and pies, to-go. Orders are available through an online link by 11 a.m. Nov. 14.

Chef instructor Jay Hancock with the culinary arts program at the Russell Technology Center in Greenwood has students practice making assorted side dishes and sweet pies for the Thanksgiving sale, one of several fundraisers to support the program that trains you to prep, cook, present and serve food.

Contact St. Claire Donaghy at 864-943-2518.