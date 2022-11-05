Danna Hansen and Elise Godfrin prep ingredients for apple pies, one of four varieties culinary arts students at the Russell Technology Center will be selling, along with a variety of side dishes, perfect for Thanksgiving dinners. Order by 11 a.m. Nov. 14 at bit.ly/RTCThanksgiving2022.
From left, Kevin Williamson, Cameron Vance and Hope Beggs prepare sautéed mushrooms and review recipe instructions for green bean casserole in the culinary arts classroom at the Russell Technology Center in Greenwood.
Danna Hansen and Elise Godfrin prep ingredients for apple pies, one of four varieties culinary arts students at the Russell Technology Center will be selling, along with a variety of side dishes, perfect for Thanksgiving dinners. Order by 11 a.m. Nov. 14 at bit.ly/RTCThanksgiving2022.
From left, Kevin Williamson, Cameron Vance and Hope Beggs prepare sautéed mushrooms and review recipe instructions for green bean casserole in the culinary arts classroom at the Russell Technology Center in Greenwood.
Let chefs-in-training help you with side dishes and desserts this Thanksgiving.
The G. Frank Russell Technology Center Culinary Arts program in Greenwood is selling Thanksgiving sides and pies, to-go. Orders are available through an online link by 11 a.m. Nov. 14.
“My favorite part of Thanksgiving is cooking the meal,” culinary arts student Aubree Falls said. “Food is always the way to somebody’s heart.”
Chef instructor Jay Hancock had students test various Thanksgiving pie and side dish recipes Oct. 18.
“I like for students to test recipes out so that they are not cooking blind,” Hancock said. “Proceeds from these food fundraisers help us purchase ingredients for these students, from school districts 50, 51 and 52, so they can keep learning, and it helps our program offset some rising food costs. Projects like this expose them to real deadlines for catering, too.”
Hancock surveyed school district personnel last year to determine which Thanksgiving side dishes students should prepare for this November’s sale.
“Votes overwhelmingly were in favor of sweet potato casserole with a nut topping instead of marshmallows. A survey suggestion we received was to include scalloped potatoes,” Hancock said. “Sadly, traditional cranberry relish did not make the cut and I have a delicious from-scratch recipe for that. Surprisingly, the survey ranked squash casserole higher than homemade cranberry relish.”
Gathering ingredients and double-checking amounts are key when batch cooking like this, according to culinary arts students Isabelle LaBounty and Ava Pope.
Students say they have done a number of fundraisers for the culinary arts program this year including catering booster boxes at Greenwood High School during football season and catering breakfast at other off-site venues. They also prepared gallons of soup for the annual Empty Bowls fundraiser supporting Greenwood Soup Kitchen in October.
For culinary arts student Kevin Williamson, eating is his favorite part of Thanksgiving.
“However, I’m not a fan of green beans, onions or mushrooms,” Williamson said. “Yet, I’m here cooking green bean casserole from scratch. If I had to pick a favorite, it would be mac and cheese.”
Culinary arts student Ari Kelley said she, too, is not a huge fan of green bean casserole.
“Last Thanksgiving, I finally tried it, at my grandmother’s insistence,” Kelley said. “I help with my family’s Thanksgiving dinner every year. I like to cook, a lot. It’s fun.”
For culinary arts student Hope Beggs, potato dishes are her favorite part of the Thanksgiving meal. She says the scalloped potato side doesn’t disappoint.
Before long, RTC culinary arts students will audition to determine who will be on the culinary team for the South Carolina ProStart Invitational in Myrtle Beach, March 5-7. A culinary management team will also be part of who attends.
This invitational is the state’s premier competition for high school culinary arts and hospitality students.