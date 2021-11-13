Wine, shop and dine in Uptown Greenwood during the 2021 Grape Stomp, 5:30 to 8 p.m. Friday.
This fall wine walk by the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce helps kick off the holiday shopping season during Uptown Greenwood’s Holiday Open House.
Grape Stomp tickets are $35 each, available online at: eventbrite.com. Also, buy advanced tickets in-person at the chamber, 110 Phoenix St. Purchase price includes a souvenir wine glass.
Local wine educator Annemarie Humm of Waterloo is coordinating wine selections for this year’s Grape Stomp. Humm grew up in the winery industry in Germany.
Humm is chapter chairperson for the Emerald City Chapter of the American Wine Society and a South Carolina vice president for the American Wine Society.
Humm owns Vines to Wine Academy and Tours LLC. She also helped coordinate the most recent South Carolina Festival of Flowers Wine Walk.
“There are 15 stops on the Grape Stomp,” Humm said. “Shop, snack and sip on wine. It’s a great kickoff to the holiday shopping season.”
Maps will be available showing participating stops, wines selected for the Grape Stomp and suggested food pairings for each.
“If you like one that you try, they can be purchased or ordered through local wine purveyors,” Humm explains. “I’ve chosen seven reds and eight whites and they are a balance between slightly sweet and not too dry, but that’s always a matter of taste.”
Humm said she’s taken care to curate an international selection, featuring wines from Australia, New Zealand, Chile, several European countries and from California in the United States.
Those interested in volunteering to pour or transport wine should contact the Chamber’s vice president of finance and operations, Fiely Novilla, 864-889-9313 or fiely@greenwoodscchamber.org.