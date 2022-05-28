From a fresh catch to landscapes, and everything in-between, artist Judy McGraw loves to express the world around her in paint. See her works in a Greenwood Artist Guild show at Howard’s on Main that will be on view in July and August.
In the past two years, artist Judy McGraw has begun to add portraits to her portfolio. She is the Greenwood Artist Guild featured artist for July and August at Howard’s on Main in Greenwood.
SUBMITTED PHOTOS
From a fresh catch to landscapes, and everything in-between, artist Judy McGraw loves to express the world around her in paint. See her works in a Greenwood Artist Guild show at Howard’s on Main that will be on view in July and August.
Greenwood-based artist Judy McGraw says her art love is lifelong.
“I paint just about anything, from animals to landscapes,” McGraw said via email. “In the last two years, I’ve added portraits to my portfolio.”
McGraw, 59, a West Virginia native, is the Greenwood Artist Guild member in the spotlight for her own solo show at Howard’s on Main in Greenwood this June and July.
Meet McGraw and see the works during a public reception from 6 to 7:30 p.m. July 14 at Howard’s, 330 Main St. in Greenwood.
The “ease and forgiving nature” of acrylic paints draws McGraw to them for her works.
“My high school art teacher is a friend on Facebook and she is still as encouraging of my art (now) as she was in high school,” McGraw wrote. “When I decided to focus more on my art as a career instead of a hobby, I took a painting class at the The MACK (McCormick Arts Council at the Keturah) from (artists) Clint Scott and Pat Meyers, which helped me take my art to a different level...I like to do acrylic pours, cold wax, oils, watercolors and just plain old drawing.”
McGraw describes the upcoming show at Howard’s as “having a peaceful vibe.”
“It soothes my soul when I paint,” McGraw said. “And, I like to think my art reflects that.”