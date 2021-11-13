Greenwood Artist Guild invites you to deck the walls with holiday art.
Original works by guild members are on view at Howard’s on Main through December. Each piece is available for purchase and labeled with the price and artist’s contact number.
Find art with Christmas, wildlife and winter themes. Pieces by 10 artists are in the show. There are oil paintings, acrylics, pastels, watercolors, ceramics and more.
Dec. 2, join guild members for a holiday gathering from 6-8 p.m. at Howard’s on Main.
The guild also meets on the third Thursday of the month at 6 p.m. at the Arts Center of Greenwood. Find out about workshops and more to hone your art skills.