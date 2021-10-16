The Greater Abbeville Humane Society is hosting a pet photo fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 23. Appointments are required.
Pet photography services are being donated by Ehney Photography. Photos will be taken at Abbeville business Southern Succotash, 123 Washington St.
Pets in costume for photos are welcome.
To schedule an appointment, call 864-378-2315 or email annjefferies@wctel.net.
Cost is a $20 Greater Abbeville Humane Society donation for three digital prints received via email.
For an additional $5, contributors receive a 5x7 photographic print made onsite.