Shop, dine and especially sip wine at Friday’s Grape Stomp in Uptown Greenwood, presented by Greenwood Chamber of Commerce, from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

Taste red, white and rosé wines at 17 participating Grape Stomp Chamber member locations, including new businesses, such as Sweet Indulgence bakery on Waller Avenue, which is scheduled to open today, and Young Wellness LLC on Maxwell Ave., hosting an open house Friday.

