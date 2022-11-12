The Greenwood Chamber’s fall Grape Stomp is Friday. It helps to jump start Uptown Greenwood’s Holiday Open House weekend of shopping and dining. Grape Stomp tickets, $35 each, are available in advance online at: greenwoodscchamber.org and eventbrite.com.
Wine educator Annemarie Humm is again helping to curate wine selections for the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce’s popular fall Grape Stomp. Seventeen stops are part of Friday’s event and you get a souvenir wine glass. Purchase tickets in advance at greenwoodscchamber.org.
INDEX-JOURNAL FILE
Shop, dine and especially sip wine at Friday’s Grape Stomp in Uptown Greenwood, presented by Greenwood Chamber of Commerce, from 5:30 to 8 p.m.
Taste red, white and rosé wines at 17 participating Grape Stomp Chamber member locations, including new businesses, such as Sweet Indulgence bakery on Waller Avenue, which is scheduled to open today, and Young Wellness LLC on Maxwell Ave., hosting an open house Friday.
Annemarie Humm of Waterloo, a native of Germany, grew up amid family-owned vineyards. Humm is helping with wine selections for the Chamber’s very popular Grape Stomp.
Humm is proprietor and wine educator at Vines to Wine Academy, Tours and Events, a mobile wine school, which offers wine education, food and wine workshops, and culinary tours to international destinations.
“I select wines based on previous feedback from (Grape Stomp) participants, and our budget guidelines,” Humm wrote via email to the Index-Journal. “I choose the best values and best quality wines locally available to me, and ensure a variety of flavor profiles and styles to be included. We always offer a few dry, a few sweet and many in-between flavors, in order to satisfy most tasters and participants.”
Wine-tasting events such as the Grape Stomp are great for sampling many different wines without having to purchase full bottles of each, Humm added, noting “hefty sips” of plain water between wine samples help cleanse the palate.
Sipping water along with wines also helps you stay hydrated, Humm said.
Before and during the Grape Stomp, get a jump on local holiday shopping, because this wine walk piggy-backs Uptown’s annual two-day Holiday Open House.
Specials and sales at Uptown businesses will be happening 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, with the added bonus of live music from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.