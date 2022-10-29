Enjoy the music of singer-songwriters with South Carolina ties — Edwin McCain and Patrick Davis.
Greenville’s Edwin McCain and Camden-raised Patrick Davis team up to play at Greenwood Community Theatre on Thursday.
McCain recently debuted at the Grand Ole Opry in Tennessee and he’s been working with actress-singer-dancer Jennifer Lopez on a movie trailer project.
However, these days, primarily, McCain is enjoying watching his teenage children play soccer, lacrosse and basketball.
“I have two 16-year-old boys and my 13-year-old daughter,” McCain said. “It’s been awesome being able to be home with my kids. I like going to all their stuff. It’s the best. I jokingly tell people that I’m delinquent in songwriting right now.
“Leading up to the pandemic, I’d been saying that I’d love to take a year off from touring,” McCain added. “And, then, the universe was like, ‘Here you go.’”
McCain rose to music fame in the 1990s with radio hits “I Could Not Ask for More” and “I’ll Be” during a time when another South Carolina band, Hootie and the Blowfish, became a household name.
“I actually crashed a wedding in Greenwood about three months ago,” McCain said during an Index-Journal phone interview. “I did a surprise appearance and played a semi-OK version of one of my songs, with the wedding band. I’m just a cover band of 25-year-old me.”
Back then, McCain said he routinely contacted radio stations to get them to play his music. Now, the music industry is vastly different, thanks to streaming platforms.
“I got lucky and wrote a song that connected 25 years ago and is still pulling the cart 25 years later,” McCain said. “It’s an anomaly. It’s not lost on me that I’m literally riding on the back of one song.”
That song, “I’ll Be,” rocketed McCain to fame after it was used in an episode of the television series, “Dawson’s Creek.”
“It was inspired by overhearing a guy in a bar saying to someone, ‘I’ll be your crying shoulder,’” McCain explains. “I wrote it down. For me, the heart of the songwriter, of the troubadour, is sorting through your own experience, very, very personal.”
McCain said he got sober 15 years ago and becoming a parent “fundamentally changes you.”
“It’s not about you anymore,” he said. “When I adopted my first son, one of my best friends, who is 75, told me that the golf course will always be there, but to enjoy my kids.
“I used to play golf three times a week,” McCain added. “Now, I maybe play three times a year. And, I kind of feel the same about (playing music) on the road, while my kids are being launched. My approach to life every day now is, ‘Let’s go do what happens.’”
McCain says he and Patrick Davis have known each other a long time and that Davis opened for him when Davis was a young performer.
“He’s written some very real songs, including one about his brother, who died in a car wreck,” McCain said. “For me, songwriting has to be honest and emotional. Patrick’s always had that. And, he’s found ways to craft things like Songwriters in Paradise, a destination music festival.”
Davis didn’t start playing guitar until he was in high school. Later, in 2017, he was inducted into the Camden High School Hall of Fame in recognition of his own music career.
Davis has dozens of songs he’s written that have been recorded by other artists. He was a longtime professional songwriter for Warner Chappell music publishing and University of South Carolina fans love his cheeky song, “Just A Big Ole Gamecock.”
Davis last played Greenwood for Greenwood Performing Arts in 2021, alongside his now wife, singer-songwriter Lauren Jenkins. The couple tied the knot earlier this month.
“Greenwood has really done a good job of cultivating the arts,” Davis said. “I’ve felt the support of original artists trying to do our thing.”
Based in Nashville, since Davis last played Greenwood he’s been working on new music.
“I’ve been working on a new all-original album, to be called ‘Carolina When I Die,’” Davis said. “It will probably be released in the spring of ‘23. ...The album is steeped in my love of South Carolina and the South. The songs are very honest. I know what it’s like to play at the Ryman Auditorium and I know what it’s like to play in the corner of a noisy, late-night establishment or a Mexican restaurant. ... I love playing live. That’s where I get a lot of my joy.”
The title track, in Davis’ words, is “a beautiful little love letter to South Carolina” and his humorous streak is evident in “Red Wine Your Way Through It.”
Be on the lookout for Davis and songwriting friends to be in a future PBS television venture, devoted to Southern songwriters, in partnership with SCETV.
“For this Greenwood Performing Arts show, Edwin and I will probably go back and forth between songs and swap stories and try to make each other laugh,” Davis said. “It’s a lot of fun, because we don’t get to see each other often. We want you to feel like you are part of our story for this night of music.”
Just in time for the holidays, Greenwood Performing Arts next hosts “A Nutcracker Christmas Tea Party” Dec. 21 at the Arts Center of Greenwood, with dancers from the International Ballet.