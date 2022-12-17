Jim McGuinness, owner/operator of Greenwood’s Inn on the Square, has a “sweet spot” for the Christmas tradition of building gingerbread houses.
He started building and decorating gingerbread houses with his own children when they were young. It has continued with him during his years in the hospitality industry.
McGuinness puts his culinary and architectural skills to the test annually, ahead of the Inn on the Square’s gingerbread decorating event that supports local charities.
The 2022 event is at 2 p.m. Sunday and slots have been full for weeks, with inquiries coming in before Thanksgiving and the event selling out in a matter of days.
“Kids love this,” McGuinness said. “We have 100 gingerbread houses ready and all the candies and 300 bags of icing and let kids have at it. ... It’s interesting to watch. You can really see the kids’ characteristics coming through when they decorate. We’ve had kids who’ve basically grown up doing this, coming here for seven years. And, there’s a couple who comes every year.”
Frank Lloyd Wright’s iconic home designs inspired McGuinness’s showstopper that’s displayed in the inn’s lobby this year. It even has a river running through its design.
“Normally, I do something more Victorian in style or a replica of a local landmark, like the purple house on Reynolds Avenue or the Arts Center or the Uptown Market,” McGuinness said. “The other night, my wife, C.J., and I were watching something on Frank Lloyd Wright homes. I thought about it.”
McGuinness said he’s chief builder, who “rolls out the dough, cooks it and puts it together” whereas the inn’s staff and some of their family members pitch in to decorate McGuinness’ creations and make dough.
“This is the first year we’ve done this without our former longtime pastry chef, Olivia Taylor, who is now in Greenville,” McGuinness said. “There’s no leavening agent in this type of ‘construction dough.’ There’s limited egg and no baking powder. It’s rock-hard.”
Yet, McGuinness said South Carolina’s humid climate will eventually deteriorate his gingerbread creations.
“Unlike when we lived in New Mexico and I could make a house and put it away and bring it out the following year, and it would be fine.”
Strong dough is key for McGuinness’ design this year, as the house features projected overhangs or cantilevers.
“You had to kind of brace them,” McGuinness said. “It keeps levels of the house from falling down. ... We made the decks first and then everything out of rectangles.”
McGuinness said pounds and pounds of flour and sugar and butter went into making dough for the house, and two gallons of molasses, plus sugar for icing. And, corn syrup in place of molasses gives a lighter hue to some of the gingerbread components for contrast.
“Making the dough takes several hours, but the actual building doesn’t take that long,” McGuinness said. “Decorating takes the longest.”
Charlotte Mathis, a recent visitor at the inn from Fletcher, North Carolina, described McGuinness’ gingerbread creation as “really nice.”
“It’s one of the first things I noticed when I walked in the lobby,” Mathis said. “That’s a lot of gingerbread. This is so creative. There are Christmas lights and greenery. You keep looking and start noticing all the details.”
C.J. McGuinness, Jim’s wife, said it has taken him a few hours each evening, during the course of a couple weeks to complete the Wright-inspired gingerbread house.
“Christmas is Jim’s favorite time of year,” C.J. said. “The more tinsel or bling you can put on a tree, the better he likes it.”
For weeks now, the limited number of slots available for Sunday afternoon’s gingerbread house decorating at Greenwood’s Inn on the Square have been full.
This popular Lakelands annual event, by reservation only, sells out routinely.
This year, cash or check donations, along with new, unwrapped gifts collected, during the Inn on the Square gingerbread decorating, benefit Connie Maxwell Children’s Ministries.
“Connie Maxwell Children’s Ministries is honored to benefit from this very special event hosted by The Inn on the Square,” said Danny Nicholson, president of Connie Maxwell Children’s Ministries. “It’s because of community members like Mr. McGuinness that we can give children and families the space to dream and help make Christmas magical for them.”