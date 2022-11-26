Sheri Brewington has long been a dance teacher.
However, this is the first time in her more than 20 years with Greenwood County School District 50 that a class has been offered at Greenwood High School.
On Tuesday, Brewington’s dance students from Greenwood and Emerald high schools take the stage at the Greenwood 50 Performing Arts Center for a concert and showcase.
“Costumes are fitted and they are ready,” Brewington said. “We have students who’ve taken dance for years and years outside of school and some who are completely new to it.”
Tuesday’s performance will highlight jazz and modern dance elements, but Brewington said her curriculum also touches on ballet.
“We offer courses Dance 1 through Dance 8, and you can get honors credit beginning with Dance 3,” Brewington said. “I want to make it where kids can follow their passions. I have encouraged students to also explore choreography and improvisation.”
Charli Wideman, a GHS senior, created two dances for Tuesday’s performance program. Wideman will perform a dance solo to Sam Cooke’s “A Change Is Gonna Come” and she will dance with Greenwood High student Bre Harrison and Emerald High School student Kaedia Hodge, to Soft Cell’s ’80’s synthpop hit “Tainted Love.”
Wideman said dance helped her grieve the loss of her maternal grandfather in 2019.
“I would just listen to music and dance however I was feeling,” Wideman said.
After graduation, she wants to study at The American Musical and Dramatic Academy in New York, where her sister, Italy, is a student. Wideman hopes to choreograph professionally.
Of the 30-something students taking dance at GHS this semester, Zach Wilson-Payne is the lone male.
“The kids in my dance class are not necessarily in the fine arts academy here at GHS, nor did all of them come from from the ACTS magnet program at Brewer Middle School, where I taught before I came here,” Brewington said. “Anyone who wants to take dance can and you get to perform, in front of an audience.”
Wideman, who has taken dance classes since she was a toddler, said students in the GHS class with little to no dance experience have grown in confidence and abilities.
“In the beginning, many hid in the back row, behind some of us who’ve danced for a long time,” Wideman said. “But, now, they will get up in front. It’s like one big family in our second block class.”
Brewington, 50, is in her 29th year of teaching, with the bulk of that time in District 50 schools.
Brewington has taught dance since age 15, when she began helping her then-dance instructor in Lancaster, by teaching dance classes after school. Brewington studied dance at Columbia College, where she received a dance degree with a teaching and performance emphasis. Brewington also has master’s degrees in elementary education, and educational leadership and administration.
A classroom in the Greenwood 50 Performing Arts Center has been converted into a dance studio, with flooring, mirrors and ballet barres.
“When we had a costume-fitting day for this upcoming performance, a student who is often very quiet put on a gold costume and was just so excited,” Brewington said. “She was twirling. That’s exactly why I do this. She was so happy.”