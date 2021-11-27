Get holiday happy with the 30th annual Festival of Trees and Santa Stroll.
Both are the first weekend in December, hosted by Hospice and Palliative Care of the Piedmont at First Baptist Church of Greenwood, 722 Grace St.
The Santa Stroll is a 5k walk/1-mile fun walk starting from First Baptist Church of Greenwood. It’s at 10 a.m. Dec. 4. Registration forms are online at hospicepiedmont.org.
Also kicking off at 10 a.m. Dec. 4 inside First Baptist Church’s fellowship hall is Hospice and Palliative Care’s annual Festival of Trees. Enjoy lavishly-decorating trees and wreaths, up for bid to support hospice programs and services, as well as patients and their families. The 2021 festival theme is “Star of Wonder!”
Festival of Trees tickets are $5 at the door for adults and $1 for children 12 and younger.
On opening day of the tree festival, enjoy live musical entertainment from singers in the ACTS program at Brewer Middle at 11 a.m. and Palmetto Girls Sing! at noon.
The Festival of Trees continues from 1 to 5 p.m. Dec. 5.